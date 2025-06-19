Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rhinos were perennial challengers from 2004 to 2015 and recovered from a dip in 2016 to win an eighth Grand Final the following year.

Leeds have been back to Old Trafford once since but that late surge in 2022 soon proved a flash in the pan.

Brad Arthur's Rhinos appear to have more substance – a steely edge not seen at Headingley for the best part of a decade.

Leeds sit third at the halfway mark of this season, leaving them on course for their first top-four finish since 2017.

That in itself is a measure of the Rhinos' progress but they have returned to the top table to find Hull KR sitting in their old seat.

To turn a good season into a great one, Leeds must find a way to topple the Robins and defending champions Wigan Warriors when it truly matters.

Arthur, however, was quick to stress that there is more to Super League than the runaway top two.

The Rhinos are enjoying a resurgence under Brad Arthur. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They deserve the positions they hold and the credibility they get from everybody else and people thinking it's down to those two," said the Australian ahead of Friday's trip to fifth-placed St Helens.

"We haven't earned that right yet. We've still got a bit of work to do.

"We've got another tough game this week against Saints. Anyone who wants to discount them is silly.

"There are a few other teams. Wakefield haven't had the results go their way the last couple of games but they're making a real fist of it. Hull FC are doing a really good job and Leigh are under the radar a bit.

Tom Holroyd is among the players who have committed to the Rhinos for 2026 and beyond. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I feel like the competition is pretty strong. Castleford are on the improve so there are lots of teams who think they're in with a chance of getting themselves into a play-off position. Once you get into those stages, anything can happen.

"We're a long way from there – and a long way from our best."

At a time when the Rhinos are on a five-match winning run, Arthur's words could serve as a warning to their rivals.

Leeds have come through a testing period but the challenges keep coming.

Brad Arthur has used Hull KR as an example for Leeds to follow. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

This week's trip to the Totally Wicked Stadium is followed by clashes with fellow top-four contenders Leigh and Hull KR before another meeting with St Helens at Headingley – their fourth of the season.

The Magic Weekend victory in early May – just Leeds' second in 20 games against Saints and the result that sparked their winning streak – could prove to be the making of Arthur's side.

"It's easy to look back now and say that but that did help us," said Arthur.

"It was on the back of the week before when we played KR and had them in a good spot but fell over at the last hurdle. We were in a similar situation in the Saints game and learnt from the previous week.

"Since then we've had to fight and struggle in every game, either coming from behind or hanging on. It was only last weekend that we got a little bit of luxury after scoring three tries in 10 minutes at the start of the second half.

"We're expecting a physical Saints team. That's their strength. The last time we played they really came after us and made some real tough work for us early. We're expecting nothing different."

Brad Arthur congratulates his team after the crucial Magic Weekend win over St Helens. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Injuries were a constant theme for Leeds during their years in the wilderness but they are as healthy as they are confident as the Super League season turns for home.

Arthur has the luxury of naming an unchanged side for the clash with Saints – a reward for the hard yards put in over the winter.

"It's a credit to where the club is at – the work the staff have done and the resilience that we've started to develop through the pre-season," said Arthur.

"It's also a credit to the players to continue to front up and play at a level that they know gives them a good opportunity to stay in the team. It makes my job easier.

"I'm sure everyone is aware that if they don't quite nail their job or come with the wrong attitude, there are plenty of blokes underneath them that want their position."

Continuity will be crucial for Leeds not only this week but next year and beyond if they are to sustain their resurgence.

While his own future remains up in the air, the significance of the club keeping the bulk of the current squad together is not lost on Arthur.

"It's important for the club," he said.

"Clubs work hard to get the right team and roster together. Just look at Hull KR – they've worked hard and have got the nucleus of their team now. Wigan are the same.

"You can see how it becomes easier and easier for them. They know each other's games inside out and their connection as a team is evident.