Leeds Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith is not banking on St Helens suffering a delayed World Club Challenge hangover on their return to the Totally Wicked Stadium tonight.

The four-peat Super League champions defied jetlag in the immediate aftermath of their successful Australian mission to claim a gutsy win at Castleford Tigers last Sunday.

A short turnaround means Saints have had little time to prepare for the Grand Final rematch against the Rhinos – but Smith is ready to face the homecoming heroes at their best.

"You'd expect them to be chomping at the bit to get back home and celebrate with their fans," he said.

"They know who they are as a team. They've had some people in their organisation who have been there for a long time.

"I remember (James) Roby playing there when I was at the London Broncos in the mid-2000s. Paul Wellens and those guys have been around the success of that club from the Daniel Anderson era that I remember very clearly.

"There's some glue and a real sense of identity amongst that crew. I expect them to be everything they have been – and maybe a bit more as coach Wellens shapes the team with his twist on things."

Whereas St Helens have picked up where they left off, Leeds are struggling to find their feet at the start of the new season.

St Helens celebrate their World Club Challenge triumph. (Photo: David Neilson/SWpix.com)

Smith believes a date with Saints could be just the tonic for the Rhinos, although there will be no panic if his team come away empty-handed.

"There's no better way to play well this week and have a crack at the world champions," he added. "It's a great opportunity for us.

"It's about finding a good level of performance every week to give yourselves a chance to win.

"You want to be firing on full cylinders at the end of the year. A lot of teams over the years start like a house on fire and fall in a heap. We haven't started great but it hasn't been all bad despite the 0-2 record."