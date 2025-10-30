Ash Handley has become the latest key man to commit his future to Leeds Rhinos after signing a long-term contract extension.

The homegrown outside back, whose current deal was due to expire at the end of next year, is now contracted to the Rhinos until the end of 2029.

Handley has made 238 appearances for Leeds since his debut in 2014, scoring 134 tries.

The 29-year-old played a leading role in a much-improved 2025 campaign following his appointment as co-captain, driving Brad Arthur's team to a first top-four finish since 2017.

Handley outlined his ambition for the years ahead after committing his future.

"I'm proud to re-sign with my hometown club again," he said.

"I feel like this was the right decision for me and my family at this time. There is still a lot I want to achieve here.

"I thought we took some great strides forward this season but we need to go to the next level in 2026. We have got a talented group of players and a great coaching staff and I am already looking forward to the start of pre-season.

Ash Handley has spent his entire career with his hometown club. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"I think we have got an exciting crop of young players coming through too and I want to be part of that progress over the next four years."

Handley's decision is another boost for the Rhinos following Lachie Miller's contract extension.

Arthur has backed Handley to reach new heights after demonstrating his commitment to the cause this year.

"What most people are not aware of is that Ash played through a fair amount of pain last season from a groin injury that he managed with our medical team to get him through the season because it meant so much for him to get the team back into the play-offs and challenge once again for silverware," said the Leeds boss.

"I am sure that, given a full off-season and recovery, we will see even better things from Ash in 2026, which is a big statement considering how key he was for us last season.