There is something special about a young player representing his hometown club.

From growing up on the terraces to the years of development in the youth set-up, it just means that little bit more to player and club.

Kippax native Alfie Edgell was 14 when he joined the scholarship programme at Leeds Rhinos and quickly caught the eye.

The full-back earned a promotion to the academy and continued to impress on his way to landing a first-team contract at the end of 2022.

Edgell realised his childhood dream last September when he made his Super League debut off the bench in a 46-0 win over Castleford Tigers.

Even now, Edgell still cannot quite believe that he got the chance to emulate his heroes by running out at Headingley.

"I did manage to soak it all in," the 19-year-old told The Yorkshire Post.

"When I got home later that night, I was just lying in bed and still couldn't believe it.

Alfie Edgell is living the dream at Leeds Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I was up until 3am just through pure adrenaline and excitement. I just couldn't sleep after it. I loved every second out there.

"It was made a lot easier by the lads building a decent lead up before I came on. That got rid of some of the nerves.

"I still pinch myself every day. It's mental to think that I've played Super League at Headingley for Leeds. Hopefully it was the first of many.

"I get nervous before every game, even the friendly games and Boxing Day games. I never take it for granted."

Alfie Edgell, second from right, with Chev Walker and fellow academy graduates Riley Lumb and Jack Smith. (Photo: Leeds Rhinos)

Edgell started out at his local junior club as part of a successful side that featured current Rhinos team-mate Max Simpson and Tigers winger Jason Qareqare.

After growing up surrounded by Castleford supporters, there was only one team he wanted to face on his debut.

"We had me, Max, a few other lads who were at Leeds and Jason Qareqare as well," said Edgell on his old Kippax team. "It was pretty cool to play against him on my debut.

"I couldn't have chosen a better team to play against. The Kippax area is probably 75 per cent Cas fans. That made it a bit more special.

Alfie Edgell goes over for a try against Castleford reserves. (Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos)

"There are no split loyalties in my family. They're all Leeds fans and always have been."

Edgell began training with Rohan Smith's squad midway through 2022, giving him a taste of the full-time environment before tackling his first pre-season.

Twelve months on, he is beginning to feel at home in the first-team set-up.

"This time last year, I was probably a bit more anxious to get involved and a bit more anxious around the lads," said Edgell.

"This year, I've probably come out of myself a little bit more. I could still do that a bit more but I came into this year a lot more confident and knew what to expect.

"I grew up watching guys like Ash (Handley), Mik (Oledzki) and Cam (Smith) who have been at the club a long time. It's still pretty weird when I think I get to share a changing room with them but I feel comfortable around them all now.

Alfie Edgell caught the eye playing for the academy. (Photo: Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos)

"Even when I was 18th man for the first time, I was just excited to be around the team. When that became more natural to me, I felt a lot more comfortable on a game day and knew what I was doing. That helped me process it all when I did play."

Edgell begins 2024 behind new recruit Lachie Miller in the pecking order but there is an opportunity for the teenager to become the Australian's understudy following the departures of Richie Myler and Luke Hooley.

With Handley another option for Smith, Edgell knows he must earn his big chance.

"Hopefully but I'm not putting too much pressure on myself," he said on the prospect of being Miller’s deputy.

"I'm just trying to learn as much as I can every day and hopefully by the time the season comes around I'll be putting my best foot forward. I've got to play as well as I can for the reserves and see how the season goes.

"My whole pre-season has been going towards trying to make sure I'm as ready as I can be if that chance does come.

"The situation can change throughout the season with different circumstances and even sometimes a little bit of luck. I want to play as many games as I can."

Miller has been joined at Headingley by fellow fresh faces Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Paul Momirovski among others but Smith made a conscious decision to limit the number of senior signings to keep the path clear for an exciting crop of youngsters.

"It's a massive confidence booster for us all," added Edgell. "But at the same time, it's a massive indicator for us to work even harder and try to prove his faith right.

"Since Rohan came in, a lot of young lads have trained with the first team. Even now, there are lads that are 16/17 training with us.

"The lads around my age have trained together for a long time. We really believe in those combinations we've been working on and hopefully one day we can show it to everyone.