Stuart Pearce's message to England as they aim to end 50 years of Rugby League World Cup hurt

Shaun Wane's side have enjoyed a strong start to the home tournament, making light work of Samoa and France to book a quarter-final place.

Ahead of today's Bramall Lane date with minnows Greece, Wane invited former England footballer Pearce into the camp to help him hone his preparations for the knockout stages.

The 60-year-old – a regular at Super League games and in the crowd in Bolton to witness England’s victory over France last Saturday – has seen enough to leave him convinced that Wane's men can succeed where his class of Euro 96 failed by lifting a major trophy on home soil.

“I saw a really happy camp that had a real togetherness and some exciting talent,” he said.

“The atmosphere around the place was very good and they are completely focused on what they want to achieve.

“There will be some tough games en route to the final, let alone the final itself, but I see no reason why they can’t win it.

“Shaun has created an environment that is relaxed but with a really serious focus on what they are trying to achieve.

Stuart Pearce is a big rugby league fan. (Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“I touched on my experiences and having come out of major tournaments on our shores, like Euro 96, I know the excitement that generates around the country.

“If we are successful in this tournament, all of a sudden you find people who might not have followed rugby league or don’t know what a great product it is, and you can get them hooked. It's a fantastic opportunity."

Pearce was introduced to rugby league by current Hull FC head coach Tony Smith – then in charge of Warrington Wolves – and has been hooked ever since.

The 78-cap left-back believes his two treasured sports can learn from each other on and off the field.

England were too good for France in Bolton. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“Rugby league could market itself a bit more as it’s such a good sport and needs to spread the word,” he said.

“But football should look at the level of honesty in rugby league, where there is no diving, unless you’re going over the line for a try. You can get frustrated with football.

“The camaraderie you see at the end of rugby league games between opposing players impresses me, as does the fact it’s a game that lasts 80 minutes and the ball is in play the vast majority of that time.

“I enjoy the aggressive nature of the game coupled with the high skill level. You have to be good with your feet as well as your hands.

England coach Shaun Wane inside the stadium before the Rugby League World Cup game against France. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)

“The World Cup has been a great watch so far – and the best is yet to come.”

Once they negotiate the final group game against Greece, England will turn their attention to the quarter-finals and a potential clash with Papua New Guinea in Wigan.

With southern hemisphere powerhouses Australia and New Zealand in the other half of the draw, England's likely semi-final opponents are Tonga if they make it that far.

Winger Tommy Makinson, who is set to return in Sheffield after missing last week's clash with France, was left inspired by Pearce as Wane’s team aim to end 50 years of hurt for the nation in the Rugby League World Cup.

"Everyone in this country knows who Stuart is and what he's achieved for our country," he said. "To see how patriotic he is about the country and this team was fantastic.

"He's been involved in that many big moments, on and off the field. You can tell how passionate he is and why he was one of the best. Hopefully we can replicate that and go on to achieve something great.

Jack Welsby and Tommy Makinson embrace after England's victory over Samoa. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"It all boils down to this now – we've got to get three in a row and move on to the bigger games. We won't be underestimating anyone this week but we're going into the Greece game really confident."

The Greeks will be without Billy Magoulias after the forward flew back to Australia to be with his partner for the birth of their first child.

The loss of Magoulias, who made eight appearances for Warrington in Super League in 2022, is offset by the return of captain Jordan Meads, who missed his team’s 72-4 defeat by Samoa last Sunday through illness.

Coach Steve Georgallis said: “Losing Billy is a blow but we have Jordan back and the players have responded well to every challenge they have been set.