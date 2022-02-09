Saints will be eyeing a record-breaking fourth consecutive Super League crown while a number of clubs will be looking for success with the arrivals of several new coaches.

At the bottom end of the table, Toulouse Olympique will be keen to make sure their first year in the top flight does not quickly become their last.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Below is the club-by-club guide ahead of the new Super League campaign.

Castleford Tigers

With a new coach at the helm and eight new signings in the squad, there is a renewed sense of optimism at Castleford this year. Daryl Powell's long reign as boss ended last season but the arrival of an experienced Super League coach in the shape of Lee Radford should put the Tigers in a position to challenge for the play-offs.

Coach: Lee Radford. Captain: Paul McShane. Last season: 7th. Odds: 22/1.

Ins: George Lawler (Hull Kingston Rovers), Jake Mamo (Warrington Wolves), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Hull FC), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Huddersfield Giants), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Leeds Rhinos).

SUPER LEAGUE: The 2022 season gets underway on Thursday night. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Outs: Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Warrington Wolves), Lewis Bienek (London Broncos), Alex Foster (Newcastle Thunder), Jesse Sene-Lefao (Featherstone Rovers), Michael Shenton (retired).

Catalans Dragons

Having won the League Leaders' Shield before losing the Grand Final against St Helens, the French club will be determined to go one better this year. That is evident by their recruitment during the off-season with Mitchell Pearce, Dylan Napa and Tyrone May all arriving in Perpignan from the NRL.

Coach: Steve McNamara. Captain: Benjamin Garcia. Last season: 1st (Grand Final runners-up). Odds: 6/1.

AT THE HELM: Lee Radford will take charge of Castleford for the first time this week. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Ins: Mitchell Pearce (Newcastle Knights), Dylan Napa (Canterbury Bulldogs), Tyrone May (Penrith Panthers).

Outs: Joel Tomkins (Leigh Centurions), James Maloney (Lezignan).

Huddersfield Giants

A number of players have left Huddersfield ahead of the new campaign as Ian Watson, who endured a somewhat frustrating first year in charge at the Giants, looks to put his own stamp on the squad. The departures of Aidan Sezer and Lee Gaskell has saw the Giants recruit Tui Lolohea and Theo Fages as their new half-back pairing. The question remains if there is enough in the side to push for a top-six spot.

NEW ARRIVALS: Leeds Rhinos' Aidan Sezer, James Bentley, Blake Austin and David Fusitu'a. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Coach: Ian Watson. Captain: Michael Lawrence. Last season: 9th. Odds: 28/1.

Ins: Chris Hill (Warrington Wolves), Tui Lolohea (Salford Red Devils), Theo Fages (St Helens), Nathan Mason (Leigh Centurions).

Outs: Aidan Sezer (Leeds Rhinos), Sam Wood (Hull Kingston Rovers), Lee Gaskell (Wakefield Trinity), Kenny Edwards (Castleford Tigers), Darnell McIntosh (Hull FC), James Cunningham (Toulouse Olympique), Joe Wardle (Leigh Centurions), Ronan Michael (York City Knights, loan), Jacob Beer (Hunslet), Nathan Peats (Albi).

Hull FC

The Black and Whites enjoyed a fine start to the 2021 campaign but their season ultimately ended in frustrating fashion. The shock arrival of Luke Gale from Leeds Rhinos is one of a handful of shrewd signings by the club. If Hull are to challenge in 2022, they need to be more consistent given the number of sides looking at a play-off spot this year.

Coach: Brett Hodgson. Captain: Luke Gale. Last season: 8th. Odds: 22/1.

PLAY-OFF HOPES: For Tony Smith and Hull KR again this season. Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Ins: Darnell McIntosh (Huddersfield Giants), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Joe Lovodua (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Kane Evans (New Zealand Warriors).

Outs: Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua (both Castleford Tigers), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Masi Matongo (York City Knights), Jude Ferreira (London Broncos, loan).

Hull Kingston Rovers

The Robins were one of the stories of the season in 2021 as they reached the play-offs. The club are clearly keen to ensure that it will not be a one-off with three-time Grand Final winner Lachlan Coote joining the squad from St Helens. Tony Smith has also added a number of players from the Championship to his side while the promising Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e has arrived from League 1 Keighley.

Coach: Tony Smith. Captain: Shaun Kenny-Dowall. Last season: 6th. Odds: 35/1.

Ins: Lachlan Coote (St Helens), Sam Wood (Huddersfield Giants), Frankie Halton (Featherstone Rovers), Tom Garratt (Dewsbury Rams), Phoenix Laulu-Togaga'e (Keighley Cougars), Greg Richards (London Broncos).

Outs: George Lawler (Castleford Tigers), Greg Minikin (Warrington Wolves), Owen Harrison (Dewsbury Rams), Tom Whur (Rochdale Hornets, loan), Adam Quinlan (retired).

Leeds Rhinos

With an injury-hit Rhinos managing to book a play-off spot last season, there will be optimism at Headingley that Richard Agar's side can mount a serious title challenge. Luke Gale might have left the club but a new half-back pairing of Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer is up there with the best in the competition. Add in the arrivals of James Bentley and David Fusitu'a and Rhinos look like a strong contender this season.

Coach: Richard Agar. Captain: Kruise Leeming. Last season: 5th. Odds: 8/1.

Ins: James Bentley (St Helens), Blake Austin (Warrington Wolves), Aidan Sezer (Huddersfield Giants), David Fusitu'a (New Zealand Warriors).

Outs: King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils), Alex Sutcliffe, Callum McLelland (both Castleford Tigers), Konrad Hurrell (St Helens), Luke Gale (Hull FC), Corey Hall (Wakefield Trinity), Luke Briscoe (Featherstone Rovers), Jarrod O'Connor, Muizz Mustapha, Corey Johnson (all Bradford Bulls, loan), Rob Lui (retired).

Salford Red Devils

Only Toulouse Olympique are longer odds to be Super League champions this season. That probably comes down to the fact Salford have a new head coach and a number of new signings. The first few rounds of the campaign will likely be the best indicator of what end of the table the Red Devils will be challenging this season. They finished second bottom last season but were in a Grand Final just over two years ago.

Coach: Paul Rowley. Captain: Elijah Taylor. Last season: 11th. Odds: 100/1.

Ins: King Vuniyayawa (Leeds Rhinos), Amir Bourouh (Wigan Warriors), Sitaleki Akauola (Warrington Wolves), Marc Sneyd (Hull FC), Brodie Croft (Brisbane Broncos), Shane Wright (North Queensland Cowboys), Ryan Brierley, Alex Gerrard (both Leigh Centurions), Deon Cross (Widnes Vikings), Tim Lafai (free agent).

Outs: Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants), Dec Patton (Bradford Bulls), Pauli Pauli (York City Knights), Ata Hingano (Leigh Centurions), Krisnan Inu (Lezignan), Kevin Brown (retired).

St Helens

The reigning champions are hot favourites to retain their title and win a fourth-straight Grand Final. They have undoubtedly been the stand-out side over the last three years and a fourth consecutive title would see them become the first side in the Super League era to achieve such a feat. They have responded strongly to losing some key players by bringing in some impressive recruits, including three from the NRL and Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell from Leeds.

Coach: Kristian Woolf. Captain: James Roby. Last season: 2nd (Grand Final winners). Odds: 9/4.

Ins: Konrad Hurrell (Leeds Rhinos), Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs), Curtis Sironen (Manly Sea Eagles), Joey Lussick (Parramatta Eels), James Bell (Leigh Centurions).

Outs: Lachlan Coote (Hull Kingston Rovers), James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos), Theo Fages (Huddersfield Giants), Kevin Naiqama (Sydney Roosters), Aaron Smith (Leigh Centurions, loan), Joel Thompson (retired).

Toulouse Olympique

The newcomers are odds-on to finish bottom. Just staying in Super League would be a remarkable success for the French club. They lost key man Jonathan Ford at the end of last month and only two of their new players have arrived from Super League clubs.

Coach: Sylvain Houles. Captain: Tony Gigot. Last season: Promoted from Championship. Odds: 200/1.

Ins: James Cunningham (Huddersfield Giants), Chris Hankinson (Wigan Warriors), Gadwin Springer (Featherstone Rovers), Matty Russell (Leigh Centurions), Lucas Albert (Carcassonne).

Outs: Jy Hitchcox (Leigh Centurions), Bastien Ader (released), Remi Casty (retired), Johnathon Ford (released).

Wakefield Trinity

A strong finish to the 2021 campaign under Willie Poching has set Wakefield in good stead with Poching taking the job full time. Trinity have been active in the transfer market, securing some impressive signings. The club have spent the last few seasons battling at the bottom end of the table. Poching has shown he can get the team winning on a consistent basis, the question remains if they can continue where they left off in 2021.

Coach: Willie Poching. Captain: Jacob Miller. Last season: 10th. Odds: 80/1.

Ins: Tom Lineham (Warrington Wolves), Lee Gaskell (Huddersfield Giants), Corey Hall (Leeds Rhinos), Sadiq Adebiyi (London Broncos), Liam Hood (Leigh Centurions), Thomas Minns (Featherstone Rovers), John Davetanivalu (British Army).

Outs: Josh Wood (Barrow Raiders), Joe Arundel (Halifax Panthers), Kyle Wood (Halifax Panthers), Alex Walker (released).

Warrington Wolves

Warrington's spending power coupled with Daryl Powell's coaching prowess should see the Wire challenge for trophies this season. Unseating St Helens and challenging Catalans will prove no easy feat but with Peter Mata'utia and Oliver Holmes following Powell from the Tigers to the Wolves, there is plenty of expectation around the Halliwell Jones Stadium this campaign.

Coach: Daryl Powell. Captain: Jack Hughes. Last season: 3rd. Odds: 9/2.

Ins: Joe Bullock (Wigan Warriors), Greg Minikin (Hull Kingston Rovers), Peter Mata'utia, Oliver Holmes (both Castleford Tigers), Billy Magoulias (Cronulla Sharks), James Harrison (Featherstone Rovers).

Outs: Blake Austin (Leeds Rhinos), Tom Lineham (Wakefield Trinity), Jake Mamo (Castleford Tigers), Sitaleki Akauola (Salford Red Devils), Samy Kibula (Bradford Bulls), Keanan Brand (Leigh Centurions), Nathan Roebuck (Keighley Cougars).

Wigan Warriors

Another club with a new coach at the helm for 2022, Wigan are in a decent position to contend for trophies. Key men Bevan French and Jai Field are fit and firing again while a handful of recruits from the NRL have bolstered the Warriors' options for 2022. With a fourth-placed finish last campaign, Wigan will surely be hoping to at least secure a play-off spot.

Coach: Matt Peet. Captain: Thomas Leuluai. Last season: 4th. Odds: 13/2.

Ins: Kaide Ellis (St George Illawarra Dragons), Patrick Mago (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cade Cust (Manly Sea Eagles), Iain Thornley (Leigh Centurions), Abbas Miski, Ramon Silva (both London Broncos).

Outs: Joe Bullock (Warrington Wolves), Amir Bourouh (Salford Red Devils), Chris Hankinson (Toulouse Olympique), Jackson Hastings, Oliver Gildart (both Wests Tigers), Tony Clubb (retired).