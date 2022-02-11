The popular television presenter, who shot to fame on the BBC’s Blue Peter and currently helps host Countryfile, will be the touchline reporter for Channel 4’s inaugural Betfred Super League broadcast today.

For the first time in the competition’s 26 year history, a game will be shown live on free-to-air terrestrial television when Leeds entertain Warrington Wolves at lunchtime.

It is a fascinating prospect, not only for the sport as it looks to reach a huge, untapped audience, but also for Skelton as it opens up the unusual possibility of her interviewing her hubby on the Headingley pitch.

“My brother is quite a serious man,” she explained in an exclusive interview with The Yorkshire Post, referring to Gavin, the Carlisle United coach who used to play for Workington, Gretna and Barrow,

“He was always very serious about his football. Which is a totally different kettle of fish.

“But I think Richard thinks it will be funny if I do have to interview him on Saturday.

“He’s hoping it happens: if I do it means he’s gone really well and won man-of-the-match!

“Although he’ll probably deny all knowledge of me!”

The pair have been married since 2013 when Myler was playing for Warrington and Skelton gave birth to their third child – and first daughter – Elsie in December.

After a two-year spell living in France when scrum-half Myler featured with Catalans Dragons, the family moved to Leeds in 2018.

Skelton, then, will be on familiar ground for today’s historic Channel 4 fixture given she would normally be in the Headingley stands cheering on her husband.

With Super League having always been broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports, the 38-year-old is excited by the chance for 10 games to now be aired on terrestrial television and reaching a new audience to help expand the sport.

“That’s the hope,” said Skelton, with Channel 4 employing Catalans and England full-back Sam Tomkins and ex-Bradford Bulls, St Helens and Great Britain star Leon Pryce as pundits for today’s opener.

“Sky is one thing but the thing I find remarkable about rugby league is the people who follow it don’t just like it, they love it.

“It’s a very, very dedicated, loyal audience. Everyone has a football team but I feel people who like rugby league don’t just watch it but absolutely adore it.

“Any opportunity to get the game in front of more people is only a good thing.

“Anyone who I know who’s never seen it and then watches it goes ‘bloody hell, how tough are they and how fast is it?’

“It’s an easy game to follow and it’s full of characters and very endearing people and clubs with heart and history.

“I think it’s a no-brainer and once people get to see it, they will fall in love with it which is only a good thing.”

Channel 4 have also pulled a masterstroke by bringing in The Last Leg host Adam Hills as presenter of their coverage.

The Australian comedian, who grew up watching South Sydney and plays for Warrington’s Physical Disability Rugby League side, has more than half a million Twitter followers and his Friday night television show is one of Channel 4’s most popular programmes.

“The thinking of bringing me and Adam on board is that we watch rugby league, we enjoy it and we are fans,” added Skelton.

“That’s what they want to get across. Obviously, being on terrestrial telly in the middle of the day, and putting the sport in front of people who have never seen it, our job is to try and be the everyday man and celebrate the stories and the characters, rather than being too intense and analytical.

“Sport is an entertainment; people watch it to be entertained.

“You want people to understand how hard the players are working and how passionate they are and what’s at stake as opposed to analysing 40/20s. That’s the thinking.

“They are quite relaxed about what me and Adam want to do!

“The team that are making it, I worked with them years ago on various stuff and everybody on it is a rugby league fan.

“It’s funny as I was supermarket shopping yesterday and somebody was saying ‘Oooh, what about so and so doing it? They’ve never won a Grand Final.’

“But I said there’s plenty of people involved who are experts and our job is to bring the excitement and bring the telly experience to hopefully grow the audience.”

Myler played almost 150 games for Warrington, including the 2012 Challenge Cup final win over Leeds, and formed a half-back partnership with Wolves legend Lee Briers.

He and Skelton will get to see some old acquaintances today and she said: “It’s very serious and competitive on the pitch.

“It’s a spicy game and a lot at stake, two of the biggest clubs and clubs both with a lot of ambition so there won’t be any love lost on the field.

“But afterwards, you do think there’s a chance to catch up with mates you haven’t seen for ages.

“I’m always thinking, though, how is this person’s kid now this old…?

“It’s funny. Now, when you talk about Warrington, it’s been a long time since Richard was there.

“I said to him the other day, why is Reece Briers (son of Lee) playing? Is he not about 12?

“But time moves on very quickly.

“I’ve got photos of Reece when he was seven years old helping Ryan Atkins’s kids pick up the ball off the floor because his kids were crawling around.

“In a blink of an eye, he’s now playing (for North Wales Crusaders) and kids are all at a different stage of life.”

Skelton has covered plenty of sports in her varied career so far which also includes co-hosting Channel 5’s Friday on the Farm, which is filmed at Cannon Hall near Barnsley, guest presenting Lorraine and featuring on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.

“My background is in sport,” she added.

“I did Blue Peter for seven or eight years but my first job in broadcasting was covering football.

“I used to cover local football for Radio Cumbria

“I was watching my brother when someone said do you want to do some updates and that’s how I got started.

“I did non-league football for BT Sport and swimming and diving for the BBC with the Olympics, the Worlds and Commonwealths.

“I’m now really looking forward to this.”