The Rugby Football League's match review panel has clamped down on foul play, leading to confusion and frustration among players, coaches and fans.

Four more suspensions were issued after the latest round of fixtures with St Helens losing Sione Mata'utia and Morgan Knowles.

Castleford Tigers' Cheyse Blair received a two-game ban following his red card against Warrington Wolves, while Salford Red Devils prop Sam Luckley picked up a one-match suspension for a trip in the win over Catalans Dragons.

Every team has been affected this season but there is a big difference between the best and worst behaved clubs.

Here, The Yorkshire Post tots up the number of bans picked up by each Super League club this season.

1. Hull KR - Two bans By and large, the Robins have managed to stay off the match review panel's radar with Albert Vete (twice) the only player banned.

2. Toulouse Olympique - Three bans The Super League newcomers have improved their chances of staying in the top flight by largely avoiding disciplinary drama.

3. Warrington Wolves - Five bans Disciplinary has not been an issue for Daryl Powell's side but they have struggled in most other areas this year.

4. Salford Red Devils - Five bans Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack were fiery at times under Paul Rowley but he has Salford playing a clean and exciting brand of rugby league.