With the Rugby Football League's match review panel determined to stamp out foul play, some clubs and players have struggled to stay off the disciplinary radar.

As many as eight players were banned in the aftermath of round 22, including Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts for a fifth time this season and Leeds Rhinos trio Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu'a and Aidan Sezer.

That leaves the Rhinos without all three players for this Friday's trip to Hull KR, and Fusitu'a and Sezer for next week's home date with Warrington Wolves.

Leeds have been heavily punished all year but how do their Super League rivals compare?

Here, The Yorkshire Post tots up the number of bans picked up by each club at first-team level and total matches missed, as well as in-game cards.

1. Toulouse Olympique - Four bans (six matches); four yellow cards The Super League newcomers have improved their chances of staying in the top flight by largely avoiding disciplinary drama.

2. Hull KR - Four bans (seven matches); four yellow cards By and large, the Robins have managed to stay off the match review panel's radar with Albert Vete and Korbin Sims (twice each) the only players banned.

3. Salford Red Devils - Five bans (six matches); 11 yellow cards Leigh Centurions and Toronto Wolfpack were fiery at times under Paul Rowley but he has Salford playing a largely clean and exciting brand of rugby league.

4. Warrington Wolves - Five bans (seven matches); 10 yellow cards Disciplinary has not been much of an issue for Daryl Powell's side but they have struggled in most other areas this year.