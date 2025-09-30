Super League clubs step up 2026 plans with raft of announcements

Chris Chester believes Castleford Tigers have prised away one of Wakefield Trinity's standout performers after landing Renouf Atoni on a two-year deal.

The New Zealand-born prop overcame a slow start to become an important part of Daryl Powell's pack, scoring 12 tries in 67 games throughout his time at Belle Vue.

Atoni will now continue his Super League journey across the divide with arch-rivals Castleford.

"I'm delighted to get the Renouf Atoni deal sorted," said Tigers director of rugby Chester.

"Renouf has been a standout performer for Wakefield and will add size and power to our existing forward pack.

"I know Renouf will love his time working with Ryan Carr and playing for the Castleford Tigers over the next two years."

Atoni will join fellow new recruits Brock Greacen, Jordan Lane and Jack Ashworth in the Castleford pack, while the Tigers have also strengthened their backline with the signings of Blake Taaffe, Mikaele Ravalawa and Semi Valemei.

The 30-year-old Atoni is embracing the challenge of joining a squad undergoing a major rebuild ahead of the arrival of new head coach Ryan Carr.

Renouf Atoni has made the short move to Castleford. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“My agent and I reached out to Chris and he seemed pretty keen," said Atoni.

"So we had a conversation and I'm pretty excited with the vision he has for the club and jumped at the chance to come over.

"I'm really keen to get over and rip in. I know for a fact how passionate the fans are about the rebuild of the club."

Atoni's move to Castleford was one of several announcements on a busy Monday evening in Super League.

Arthur Romano has secured a move to Hull FC. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Hull FC continued their recruitment drive with the signing of Arthur Romano from Catalans Dragons on a two-year contract.

The French outside back, who scored 22 tries in 95 games for the Dragons, is Hull's seventh signing for 2026 and beyond, joining the likes of Sam Lisone and Jake Arthur at the MKM Stadium.

Hull director of rugby Gareth Ellis said: "As somebody who has played nearly 100 Super League games, Arthur is a great pick-up for us because of the competition he will offer for places in the outside backs.

"Arthur is an evasive player, one of the key attributes you need as a modern-day outside back. He's strong, powerful, fast – a great addition to our squad for 2026."

Huddersfield Giants have tied down Fenton Rogers after a promising season for the 22-year-old prop.

Rogers made 17 appearances either side of an injury lay-off and impressed enough to earn a new four-year deal.

Giants director of rugby Andy Kelly said: "With Fenton being another one that has come through our system, it highlights the pathway that we have here at the Giants.

"Fenton has proven himself and earned a contract. He's an integral part of the future of the squad."

Meanwhile, Headingley hero Shane Wright has signed a two-year permanent deal with St Helens.