Super League coaches determined to save Magic Weekend ahead of latest edition of popular event

Super League coaches have called for Magic Weekend to remain on the calendar amid fears that the latest two-day showpiece in Newcastle will be the popular event's swansong.

IMG – the sports management company tasked with breathing life into rugby league – has recommended scrapping the concept for an unspecified alternative from next year, with vice president Matt Dwyer warning that the game was in danger of "cannibalising" itself with events after pushing the Challenge Cup to the side.

Opposition from the sport's top 12 clubs has forced a rethink but the future of Magic Weekend remains up in the air ahead of the 16th edition at St James' Park.

The concept, which features six matches across a bumper weekend, is a favourite with fans and has even been copied by the NRL.

Super League heads back to Newcastle this weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson, whose side face defending champions St Helens in game two tomorrow, views the event as a success on and off the field.

"It helps players build and develop, as well as the concept of getting all the supporters together and taking it to a new area," he said.

"It has a big-game feel as if you're going into a semi-final or a final. It's a top stadium with a bigger crowd than normal.

"Some of the younger players may never have played in a big game but this gives them a sample of that. That's why I like it.

Ian Watson pictured at St James' Park last year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You look at Australia who have followed the concept and they all love it.

"It gives our sport a global platform. You get the NRL interested in it. All the agents come across because all the players from the UK are in one spotlight at St James' Park in a great venue."

Magic Weekend was born in Cardiff in 2007 and went on the road to Edinburgh, Manchester and Liverpool before finding a spiritual home at Newcastle's St James' Park, which has staged all but one of the editions since 2015.

The event is likely to switch location next year should it avoid the axe, a move that Hull FC head coach Tony Smith would get behind.

Fans have embraced the two-day event. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Smith, who was involved in the inaugural Magic Weekend with Leeds Rhinos, has warned against ditching the concept altogether.

"I hope IMG has some good plans if they get rid of something that's worked pretty well," he said.

"It's certainly been one of our successes and one of the few things that have been copied by other competitions and other sports.

"How to freshen it up would be more of a consideration I would hope for. That might mean changing venues or the format over the weekend to make it different.

Tony Smith, right, faces former club Warrington this year. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I wouldn't be opposed to a change of venue or taking it somewhere new to try and expand our sport – but it'd be a shame if we lost something that has been part of us for a while that I think still works.

"It's been one of our real big positives. I think it's been terrific.

"I look forward to it and I know the fans do as well. It's always a weekend that the players enjoy, the fans enjoy and TV enjoys."

Smith's side will bring down the curtain on the 2023 event tomorrow evening when they take on his former club and table-toppers Warrington Wolves.

Super League's most experienced coach plans to savour the occasion, if indeed it is Super League's final trip to St James' Park.

"It's a great atmosphere and Newcastle is a great city," added Smith.

"I think people enjoy going up there but I like it when it's taken to different places as well.

"There is a lot of faith being put into IMG to take us forward and I'm sure they've got some great ideas.

"There are some huge expectations there and it'll be interesting to see what they come up with. We all wait with anticipation."

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils kick off Magic Weekend this lunchtime before Wigan Warriors lock horns with Catalans Dragons.

Castleford Tigers face West Yorkshire rivals Leeds in today's late game and Sunday's action begins with Wakefield Trinity versus Leigh Leopards.

For Andy Last and his Castleford side, the event is an opportunity to kick-start a faltering season.

"It's a great weekend for rugby league folk to get together and share the highs and lows of their team's performance over the weekend," said Last, whose team are second bottom ahead of the event.

"It gives the teams that are struggling at the wrong end of the table an opportunity to play on a big stage in front of a big crowd.

"The St James' Park atmosphere is great. The fans make it a great occasion. The supporters love those weekends.

"I'm a big advocate for Magic Weekend. It's a festival of rugby league and brings the rugby league community together.

"It showcases the best of what our sport has to offer and I hope it will continue moving forward."

Opposite number Rohan Smith, who got his first taste of the event as a head coach last year, has backed the calls for it to remain.

“I love footy and I could watch game after game,” said the Rhinos boss.

