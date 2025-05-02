Super League coaches give Magic Weekend unanimous backing ahead of St James' Park return

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright has called for Magic Weekend to expand ahead of his first taste of Super League's showpiece event.

The popular six-match festival of rugby league returns to its spiritual home at St James’ Park on Saturday following last year's underwhelming visit to Elland Road – a move widely welcomed by supporters.

A crowd approaching 65,000 could be on the cards across the two days in Newcastle, making it the best-attended Magic since the Covid pandemic.

Cartwright, who experienced the NRL's Magic Round during his time as a coach in Australia, recognises the value of reaching new audiences and showcasing the sport on a grand stage.

"It's fantastic," said the Australian in the build-up to Hull's meeting with Huddersfield Giants on Sunday.

"I wouldn't mind a few of these every year. I've said it back home many times: to be able to take the game to new areas is good for the game, good for the code, good for the clubs and great for the players.

"They enjoy big occasions and playing at a big stadium in an area where we want to get some coverage and get people playing and watching the game.

"I think there's nothing but positives for Magic Weekends and if we can slot another one into the draw, I don't think there will be any problem with the staff and the players looking forward to it.

The 12 Super League clubs are preparing to descend on Newcastle. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The one in Brisbane, there's a carnival atmosphere and it's a good way to attract new people to the game."

The enthusiasm is not limited to those new to Super League's version of the concept.

Daryl Powell, a veteran of Magic Weekend as the head coach of Castleford Tigers, Warrington Wolves and now Wakefield Trinity, views the enduring popularity of the event as a standout success for Super League – one good enough for the Australians to replicate.

"I've always enjoyed it," said Powell ahead of Wakefield's game against former club Castleford on Sunday evening.

Herman Ese'ese represented Hull at the media event at St James' Park earlier this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The fans generate a party atmosphere and it breaks the season up a little bit. There are different fans there and it's got a good feel about it.

"St James' Park is really good as a venue. It feels great when you go and play there. Teams see it as something special – it's like playing a final almost the way it's set up.

"It's a great event for rugby league. If the Aussies are nicking something off us, it's a decent event, isn't it?"

Castleford boss Danny McGuire experienced the highs and lows of Magic Weekend as a player, famously helping Leeds Rhinos to a dramatic 42-38 win over Bradford Bulls at the inaugural event in Cardiff back in 2007.

There is fresh optimism for Magic Weekend after an underwhelming event at Elland Road last year. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

That match is remembered for its chaotic finish, with Jordan Tansey scoring the decisive try from an offside position – a decision that went unchecked after referee Steve Ganson opted not to consult the video official.

Now in the coaching hotseat, McGuire remains a firm believer in the value of Magic Weekend as a platform for the sport and a stage for new storylines.

"Hopefully the weather is nice and the fans can have a really good weekend because ultimately it's about entertainment," said the former Great Britain international.

"We want to go there and win – that's our ultimate goal – but we're there to showcase what a good sport rugby league is.