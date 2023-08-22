Super League confirms new Sky Sports deal with every game to be broadcast in 'transformative development'

Sky Sports is set to remain as Super League's chief broadcaster for the next three years after a new deal was approved in principle by clubs.

RL Commercial will now enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to finalise an agreement that would run until the end of the 2026 season.

Every Super League fixture would be broadcast live under the proposed deal, including the universal use of video referees in a significant step forward for the competition.

The governing bodies have confirmed that there would be a continuation of the free-to-air window.

Sky Sports has led the coverage of Super League since its inception in 1996.

"Following a meeting of RL Commercial, IMG and Super League (Europe) Shareholders, RL Commercial will now enter a 30-day exclusive negotiating period with Sky Sports to formalise and contract the broadcast rights agreement," read a statement.

"This follows a period of activity in the market that saw multiple bids tabled for the rights, with all stakeholders convinced Sky Sports are offering the best deal for the Super League competition.

"It would see the partnership with Sky Sports extend for a further three years, until the end of the 2026 season – which would include the 30th anniversary of the launch of Super League’s partnership with Sky Sports for the inaugural season in 1996.

Super League will remain on Sky Sports. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Under the proposed deal, the partnership would include the live broadcast of every Super League fixture, to the UK and worldwide – a transformative development for the competition. This would also allow for video match officials to be appointed for every match.

"There would also be the continuation of a free-to-air window.