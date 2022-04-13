Four games in the space of a fortnight is the kind of schedule that could make or break a team.

The days of Easter double-headers appeared to be over at the end of 2019 but players have been asked to dig deep into their physical and mental reserves once again.

Hull KR, for example, are expected to go hammer and tongs with Hull FC on Good Friday before travelling to France to take on Toulouse Olympique a couple of days later. Hull, meanwhile, will back up against a highly-motivated Warrington Wolves in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

VITAL TIMES: Easter represents a vital period for all Super League clubs, including Hull FC and Leeds Rhinos Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

It is almost cruel but the players will get on with it as they always do.

For some teams, the Easter programme represents a season-defining period; for others, it is a chance to cement a top-six place as the table takes shape.

If any side needs a good Easter, it is Leeds Rhinos after a disastrous start to the campaign.

One win in seven rounds is a meagre return for any club, let alone the eight-time Super League champions.

Wakefield Trinity will be hoping to end their dreadful run against Castleford Tigers before a crucial Easter period Picture Tony Johnson

The Rhinos remain without a coach but they should be sensing an opportunity between now and the end of April.

A date with Huddersfield Giants is as tough as it gets for a team in Leeds’s position, while Castleford Tigers will be smelling blood.

But if the Rhinos come through that double-header in credit, they can look forward to home dates with Toulouse and Hull KR.

Should Leeds fail to turn the tide during this period, they could be staring down the barrel of a fourth relegation scrap in seven years.

Hull KR and Castleford Tigers will both hope to enjoy productive Easter periods Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com

While the Rhinos are still in the process of picking themselves up off the canvas, Castleford have shown signs of life after a slow start to the Lee Radford era.

The Tigers still have plenty to prove, though, in the wake of a chastening Challenge Cup defeat at the hands of Hull KR.

One look at recent history suggests Thursday’s derby against Wakefield Trinity is the perfect game as they aim to get back on track.

Castleford have won the previous 16 meetings between the clubs, a remarkable record that will weigh heavily on Wakefield.

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 19/02/2022 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League: Round 2 - Huddersfield Giants vs Hull Kingston Rovers - The John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, England - Hull KRâ€TMs Mikey Lewis scores a try.

The home clash with Leeds is another opportunity to make up ground on the top six before they take on last season’s Grand Finalists back to back.

Strange results are possible as fatigue sets in but the Tigers will be realistic ahead of a date with champions St Helens and a trip to Catalans Dragons.

If Castleford are still within touching distance of the play-offs at the end of this month, Radford will be a relatively happy coach.

Wakefield are two points better off than the Tigers heading into tomorrow’s clash at Belle Vue after winning their last three Super League games. Like Castleford, Trinity are coming off the back of a disappointing result in the Challenge Cup but they may never get a better chance to end their long losing run in the fixture.

From there, Willie Poching’s side face three play-off contenders in Wigan Warriors, Hull KR and Huddersfield.

It is a big chance for Wakefield to make a statement after being written off as relegation candidates before a ball was kicked.

Huddersfield Giants have enjoyed a promising start to the season, sitting third in the Super League standings and having reached the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Trinity do not have to look far for inspiration after watching the Robins defy the odds to make the top six in 2021.

Tony Smith’s men have made a good start to a season-defining month thanks to comprehensive wins over Warrington Wolves and Castleford in league and cup.

If they come through the games against Hull, Toulouse, Wakefield and Leeds with their form and squad still intact, Rovers will be well placed to fight on both fronts.

Huddersfield have similar aspirations after clicking into gear in their second season under Ian Watson.

Third in Super League after seven rounds, the Giants will be out to prove they are genuine title contenders during the Easter period.

Monday’s home date with St Helens provides the perfect opportunity to do exactly that, while trips to Leeds and Warrington are not as daunting as they once were.

Huddersfield will hit the road again when they visit Wakefield at the end of the month but they will feel confident about strengthening their position in the top four.

Hull are on the outside looking in after losing to Wigan last time out in Super League, a result compounded by the Challenge Cup defeat to the Giants.

There is a sense that Brett Hodgson’s side are a different beast in 2022 but they need to go out and prove it during a demanding period.

After taking on Hull KR and Warrington, the Black and Whites face back-to-back home games against Catalans and Toulouse. This is their chance to force their way into the conversation as the Super League campaign approaches the halfway mark.

It is a crucial stage of the year for all six Yorkshire clubs for different reasons.