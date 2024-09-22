Super League Dream Team named as Hull KR pair joined by Leeds Rhinos star

Elliot Minchella and Mikey Lewis have been named in the Super League Dream Team after inspiring Hull KR to a second-place finish.

The Rovers pair are two of 11 debutants in a new-look all-star team featuring the best performers of the 2024 regular season.

Back-rower Rhyse Martin, who will join Minchella and Lewis at the Robins next year, has earned a place after standing tall in another disappointing campaign for Leeds Rhinos.

Martin played every game and maintained his consistent form since arriving in Super League in 2019, scoring 10 tries and kicking 87 goals in 27 games.

The Papua New Guinea international is joining a club on the up after Willie Peters' side secured a home semi-final with a win over Leeds on Friday night, a game Martin scored in.

Minchella and Lewis have led the way for Rovers to establish themselves as the best players in their positions in Super League.

Loose forward and captain Minchella played 24 games during the regular season as the inspirational leader of KR's pack, while half-back Lewis scored 19 tries and laid on 24 more in 26 appearances to put himself in the frame for the Man of Steel award.

The Robins can perhaps count themselves unfortunate that they have only two players in the Dream Team with Jesse Sue and Peta Hiku among the other standout performers.

Elliot Minchella, left, and Mikey Lewis, right have been standout performers for Hull KR. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

League Leaders' Shield winners Wigan Warriors have the most representatives with four – Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba – while Matt Dufty, Matty Ashton and Danny Walker are the Warrington Wolves players selected.

St Helens prop Matty Lees and Salford Red Devils pair Nene Macdonald and Marc Sneyd are the other players included.

The 2024 Dream Team will be presented with their shirts by two-time Man of Steel Paul Sculthorpe at a media event on Monday.

“I’ll be honoured to present the players with their Dream Team jerseys,” said Sculthorpe. “It’s a reflection of outstanding form all through the Super League season and it’s great to see that recognised. We’re lucky to be able to watch these guys week in week out and now going into the play-offs.”

Rhyse Martin stood tall in another disappointing season for the Rhinos. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Betfred Super League Dream Team 2024 (players listed with their Dream Team heritage number)

1. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves - 212)

2. Matty Ashton (Warrington Wolves - 213)

3. Nene Macdonald (Salford Red Devils - 215)

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors - 211)

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors - 214)

7. Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils - 217)

8. Matty Lees (St Helens - 218)

9. Danny Walker (Warrington Wolves - 219)

10. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors - 174)

11. Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos - 220)

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors - 221)