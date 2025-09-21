Super League Dream Team named with Hull KR quartet joined by Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity stars

Leeds Rhinos half-back Jake Connor has earned a place in the 2025 Super League Dream Team after a standout debut season at Headingley.

The former Hull FC and Huddersfield Giants playmaker has scored seven tries and provided 30 assists, his influence highlighted by the impact of his absence in defeats to Catalans Dragons and Wigan Warriors at the end of the regular campaign.

Connor – one of eight debutants – lines up alongside Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis in the all-star side, with Leigh Leopards half-back Lachlan Lam overlooked despite 41 assists.

Lewis retained his place from last year after scoring 19 tries and laying on 28 more in KR's run to the League Leaders' Shield.

The reigning Man of Steel is joined in the Dream Team by Rovers team-mates Peta Hiku, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley.

James McDonnell is Leeds' other representative after a strong season in the back row.

There is no place for Lachie Miller, however, with Wigan's Jai Field preferred at full-back.

Hull pair Lewis Martin – the top scorer in Super League during the regular campaign with 25 tries – and Herman Ese'ese have been rewarded for their fine form, while Wakefield Trinity prop Mike McMeeken is another deserved selection.

Jake Connor has enjoyed a fine first season at Leeds. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “Congratulations to all 13 members of the 2025 Betfred Super League Dream Team – and as ever, our thanks to the panel of rugby league legends who lend their expertise both to this selection, and to the voting throughout the season for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel.

“The announcement of the Dream Team marks the end of the regular season and the start of the play-offs campaign – the second phase of the Final Charge to the Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 11.

“With mouthwatering elimination fixtures in the first round of the play-offs at Leigh and Leeds this weekend, and Hull KR and Wigan Warriors waiting in the wings to host semi-finals, we’re already guaranteed a bumper series in terms of attendances, maintaining the positive trend in all areas through the 2025 season.

“The countdown to Old Trafford will continue with announcements of shortlists for the major individual awards to be handed out days before the 2025 Betfred Super League champions are crowned.”

Mike McMeeken represents Wakefield in the Dream Team. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)