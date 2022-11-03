Leeds enjoyed a memorable run to the Grand Final this year but only after surviving a major scare against the Tigers in front of their own fans.

Rohan Smith's side trailed 8-0 with eight minutes remaining before scoring two thrilling late tries to secure a play-off spot and end Castleford's season.

The Rhinos' fixtures have a familiar look with Warrington Wolves up first on Thursday, February 16 – this time in front of the Sky Sports cameras at the Halliwell Jones Stadium – and Catalans Dragons away in their penultimate game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After releasing each club's first home fixture as well as details for Rivals Round and Magic Weekend, Super League published the full schedule this morning.

Huddersfield Giants will have to wait to kick off their 2023 season due to St Helens' potential involvement in the World Club Challenge.

With negotiations ongoing between the champions, Super League and the NRL to finalise arrangements for the weekend of February 18-19, the round one fixture against the Giants has been postponed and will be rearranged for later in the season.

Ian Watson's side will therefore begin their campaign at home to Warrington on Friday, February 24, while they also finish against Daryl Powell's men at the John Smith's Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aidan Sezer celebrates scoring the match-winning try against Castleford Tigers. (Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com)

Three Yorkshire clubs will launch new eras on the opening weekend, starting with Mark Applegarth's first assignment as Wakefield Trinity head coach at home to Catalans on February 17.

Willie Peters' first game as Hull KR boss is the following day against former club Wigan Warriors on Channel 4 before Tony Smith's Hull FC round off the weekend at home to Castleford.

Hull end the season with a daunting trip to four-peat champions St Helens and Wakefield host Hull KR at Belle Vue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final round is scheduled for Friday, September 22, although the exact date is subject to change.

Huddersfield Giants are aiming to build on a promising season. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

2023 key dates

Opening round: Thursday 16 – Sunday 19 February

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rivals Round (Easter): Thursday 6 – Sunday 9 April

Magic Weekend: Saturday 3 – Sunday 4 June

(Final) Round 27: Thursday 21 – Sunday 24 September

Eliminators: Friday 29 – Saturday 30 September

Advertisement Hide Ad

Semi-finals: Friday 6 – Saturday 7 October