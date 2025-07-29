Super League format change raises serious questions as handpicking clouds future - James O'Brien comment

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not necessarily for the better, and rarely with consensus, but change nonetheless.

The league's structure has been tweaked, trimmed and turned inside out in search of the mythical 'perfect model'.

The latest twist? A 14-team top flight, chosen by a mix of spreadsheets and a panel which includes members of Nigel Wood's strategic review committee. What could possibly go wrong?

For context, 12 of the 14 teams will be determined by IMG's grading system, introduced only last year to ensure clubs add value both on and off the field.

Remarkably, that same method has been deemed unsuitable for selecting the final two sides, who will instead be handpicked based on criteria yet to be finalised.

Cynics have been quick to point out that Bradford Bulls might have a golden ticket after an 11-year exile from Super League.

After all, when Wood's strategic review committee has a seat at the table, the lines between 'independent' and 'insider' start to blur.

Nigel Wood is a divisive figure. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Although he stepped down from his role as Bradford chairman to rejoin the RFL in March, Wood remains a significant shareholder in the club.

This dual role has raised questions about potential conflicts of interest, not to mention the optics of it all.

Whether these concerns prove valid or not, the controversy threatens to overshadow the competition's expansion plans.

A move back to 14 teams for the first time since 2014 has merit in the absence of a perfect solution.

Super League was last a 14-team competition in 2014. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The switch will spell the end of the unpopular loop fixtures and potentially open the door for fresh blood.

York Knights – sitting just outside the grading cut-off in 15th last October – could benefit if a team like Salford Red Devils were to drop out of Super League.

The Knights will be watching the developments very closely at a time when they are making waves in the Championship.

With a stadium that puts some Super League facilities to shame and a team on the up under Mark Applegarth, York would be a popular addition.

Fans may have experienced the last Magic Weekend. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

The recent signing of former Australia prop Paul Vaughan on a lucrative deal has only fuelled whispers that the Knights have already received a nod towards Super League inclusion.

Add to that the move of respected chief Gary Hetherington from Leeds Rhinos to London Broncos, plus Wood's Bradford links, and it is easy to see why some have already established their early favourites.

The rest of the details will be ironed out over the coming weeks.

It appears the play-offs will increase to eight sides in a repeat of the previous 14-team system, while Magic Weekend could be axed as part of the shake-up.

The irony of Wood recommending a return to the format he scrapped and the abolition of the event he created is not lost on some.

The changes have raised two major concerns: the depth of the player pool and how central funding will be distributed.

Super League clubs will be permitted to register up to 10 overseas players from next year but questions remain over whether there is enough talent to sustain 14 elite clubs.

And even if the talent can be found, it still needs to be funded.

The reality of an expanded competition is that there is not as much money to go around.

Wood has told clubs that he will make enough savings to ensure distributions don't drop next year.

One thing is certain, though: he will need to strike an improved broadcast deal from 2027 to make the numbers stack up.

Right now, nothing really makes sense.

IMG's grading system was sold as the sport's future – a clear, objective route to the top.

But with handpicked clubs and shifting criteria, this expansion plan only muddies the waters.

Rugby league has spent years chasing a perfect structure, only to tie itself in knots.