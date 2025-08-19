Super League hopefuls given criteria and key dates for 2026 expansion

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 12 existing clubs recently voted in favour of adding two extra teams, with a seven-strong panel chaired by non-executive RFL director Lord Jonathan Caine set to decide which sides take the 13th and 14th spots.

In addition to the five pillars used in the grading system – fandom, performance, finances, stadium and community – clubs will be judged on their financial performance in 2025, their forecasts through to 2028 and their ability to field a competitive side from 2026 onwards.

Applications must be lodged in full by September 12, with the outcome confirmed on October 16 when the full Super League line-up for 2026 will be revealed.

Super League is set to expand to 14 teams. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The grading system will decide the first 12 clubs in a repeat of 2025.

Lord Caine said the panel would act with "absolute fairness" and "rigorous impartiality" when deciding which two clubs would claim the final two places in the competition.

He will be joined on the panel by two fellow non-executive RFL directors – Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power – plus RFL chief executive Tony Sutton and interim head of legal Graeme Sarjeant; Rugby League Commercial's managing director Rhodri Jones; and Peter Hutton, the senior independent non-executive director of RL Commercial who is also a Super League (Europe) board member.

"I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition," said Lord Caine.

"This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust.