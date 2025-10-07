Super League lacks unpredictability as treble chasers face three-peat hopefuls - James O'Brien comment

After months of twists, turns and apparent dark horses, the Super League season has delivered another predictable ending.

This weekend, Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will face off in a Grand Final rematch that everybody saw coming from day one.

The burgeoning rivals set the benchmark in 2024 and the rest of the competition were never likely to close the gap in a single off-season.

Rovers and Wigan had the mix of consistency, cohesion and talent that others crave – and it has brought them right back to the biggest stage.

Plenty tried to make up the ground but nobody truly managed it.

The result: first and second meet at Old Trafford for the fifth time in six years.

Indeed, the best two teams from the regular season have faced off in 20 of the 28 Grand Finals, suggesting it is the cream rising to the top rather than a flaw in the current play-off system.

Hull KR and Wigan earned a home semi-final and the added luxury of a weekend off during a gruelling 27-round campaign – and they were good enough to make it count.

Hull KR and Wigan return to Old Trafford this weekend. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

The Robins, in particular, deserve immense credit for the road they have taken to get back to the Grand Final.

Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils all reached Old Trafford once before fading away but Rovers have bounced back in the manner of a club that are here to stay.

Their response to losing a maiden Grand Final has been emphatic, returning this week as both the Challenge Cup and League Leaders' Shield winners.

The 'nearly men' in previous years, Willie Peters' team have hit new heights after shrugging off the disappointment of 12 months ago.

Rovers were frustrated by Wigan in last year's showpiece. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers boast a pack to be feared, strike on the edges and statistically the most creative player in Super League in reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis.

With half-back partner Tyrone May rediscovering his running game at just the right time, they appear to have all bases covered.

KR even beat Wigan in their backyard in August, a statement of intent and a result that proved decisive in the race for the League Leaders' Shield.

And yet a question mark remains over whether they can hurt Wigan under the bright lights at Old Trafford.

Brisbane and Melbourne produced a classic last weekend. (Photo: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

The Robins were kept tryless by the Warriors in last year's showpiece and rarely threatened to break down their defensive wall.

One thing is for sure: a repeat performance will not cut it.

KR's methodical style has taken them this far but they will require a spark of unpredictability – as well as an improved kicking game – to wrestle the trophy from Wigan's grasp.

Whether it is Lewis or someone else, Rovers need to find a way to unsettle the Warriors and hammer home that advantage.

Otherwise, it could be a familiar story against a Wigan team that have yet to lose a final under Matt Peet.

They have quickly become masters of seizing the big moments on the biggest stages.

Wigan have held the trophy since 2023. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

The Warriors are comfortable in an arm wrestle, secure in the knowledge that they have players who can strike from anywhere – Bevan French and Jai Field chief among them.

French's scintillating solo effort is the enduring image of the 2024 Grand Final. Indeed, it was the only moment worth remembering for the neutral.

Few will turn up at Old Trafford for Saturday's rematch expecting a classic packed with entertainment.

Wigan won the last two deciders by scorelines of 10-2 and 9-2, in keeping with the recent trend of underwhelming Grand Finals.

Not since 2015 – when Leeds Rhinos edged the Warriors 22-20 in a thrilling contest – has the Old Trafford showpiece produced a spectacle that had a bit of everything.

It is little wonder that Super League fans watched with envious eyes as Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm threw off the shackles in last week's NRL Grand Final.

With their clean rucks and a brand of rugby that is increasingly easy on the eye, there is an argument to be made that the competition Down Under has become the standard-bearer for entertainment – but that is a debate for another day.

This weekend, all eyes will be on Hull KR and Wigan in a scrap defined by grit, guile and execution rather than flair.

The rematch is a test of character for the Robins and a chance for Wigan to reinforce their dominance: the treble chasers against the three-peat hopefuls.

Expect a battle of attrition, the odd moment of brilliance and a Grand Final that, while perhaps not as flamboyant as its NRL counterpart, will simmer with intensity.