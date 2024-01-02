All Sections
Wigan celebrate their League Leaders' Shield success in 2023. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)Wigan celebrate their League Leaders' Shield success in 2023. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)
Super League predicted table with Leeds Rhinos among favourites for League Leaders' Shield

Leeds Rhinos are being backed to compete at the top end of Super League following an eye-catching recruitment drive.
By James O'Brien
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 15:18 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 15:29 GMT

The Rhinos have failed to finish in the top four since their last title success in 2017 but there is renewed optimism at Headingley after landing top targets such as Brodie Croft and Andy Ackers.

Betfred, rugby league's title sponsor, expects Rohan Smith's side to fight it out with perennial contenders Wigan Warriors and St Helens this season, while Warrington Wolves are fancied to enjoy a resurgence under former England captain Sam Burgess.

Leigh Leopards and Huddersfield Giants have been tipped to challenge Catalans Dragons and Hull KR for play-off places, with Hull FC given an outside chance of finishing in the top six.

Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and London Broncos are expected to struggle at the wrong end of Super League.

Here is the predicted Super League table ahead of next month’s big kick-off, generated by Betfred odds.

League Leaders' Shield odds: 7/4 (To win Grand Final: 2/1)

1. Wigan Warriors

League Leaders' Shield odds: 7/4 (To win Grand Final: 2/1) Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

League Leaders' Shield odds: 3/1 (To win Grand Final: 3/1)

2. St Helens

League Leaders' Shield odds: 3/1 (To win Grand Final: 3/1) Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

League Leaders' Shield odds: 7/1 (To win Grand Final: 15/2)

3. Leeds Rhinos

League Leaders' Shield odds: 7/1 (To win Grand Final: 15/2) Photo: MATTHEW_MERRICK_PHOTOGRAPHY

League Leaders' Shield odds: 8/1 (To win Grand Final: 8/1)

4. Warrington Wolves

League Leaders' Shield odds: 8/1 (To win Grand Final: 8/1) Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

