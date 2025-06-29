'Super League refs have no guts': Castleford Tigers coach Danny McGuire blasts refs after agonising Wigan defeat
Liam Farrell’s converted late try snatched Wigan victory moments after Adam Keighran’s penalty had levelled the scores at 20-20 against the Tigers, who were crestfallen after producing their best display of the season.
McGuire was left furious with several of referee Tom Grant’s decisions and also video referee Aaron Moore after a controversial second-half captain’s challenge.
Wigan scrum-half Harry Smith appeared to pull back Josh Simm, but it was deemed there had not been sufficient contact to award Castleford a penalty.
McGuire said: “Everyone in the whole ground can see it’s a penalty. I’m watching something different if it’s not.
“I am going to whinge about the referees because we never get anything. Sometimes you get the home advantage, but we don’t get anything.
“Some of the decisions tonight were pathetic. Standard of officiating and some of the stuff – it’s getting worse.
“Bring back some older guys like (Richard) Silverwood, (Steve) Ganson and (Russell) Smith, people like that.
“At least they had guts about them – they didn’t get everything right but they had guts.
“They (Super League) can fine me and I’ll pay them back a pound a week. It’s just not good enough, consistently not good enough.”
Wigan led 12-4 at the break after tries from Jai Field and Keighran had cancelled out Will Tate’s early opener for the Tigers, who hit back early in the second period through scores from Deajarn Asi and Sam Wood.
Zach Eckersley’s converted try edged Wigan 18-16 ahead and after the Tigers regained the lead through Tate’s second try, the Warriors were not to be denied.
McGuire added: “I’m obviously really disappointed with the result, but really proud of some of the things we did.
“We had some moments and lost some. They had theirs with the last play of the game and that’s why Jai Field gets paid the big bucks, to be able to drag a really good team out of a hole.
“I’m proud of the players, really proud about how they went about things. It’s a good sign for us moving forward.”
The Warriors bounced back from last week’s upset at Wakefield to reignite their League Leaders’ Shield, but left it late as Field made the decisive break to set up Farrell’s score and went over for his side’s opening try on his 100th appearance for the club.