Super League reveals latest Sky Sports picks with Hull KR and Castleford Tigers games moved

The game was originally rescheduled for July 31 but the date has changed for a second time, forcing Wigan to explain the decision.

"Please note that this is out of the club’s control and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," a statement read.

"The broadcasting rights allow Sky to select games for broadcast with a minimum notice period and much depends on how the Betfred Super League season unfolds."

Castleford Tigers have dominated the fixture against Wakefield Trinity in recent years. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Thursday night fixture will kick off Sky Sports' round 21 coverage, with the West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity also selected.

That game has been brought forward a day to Friday, July 29.

Castleford will also appear on Channel 4 the following week when they travel to St Helens on Sunday, August 7.

Sky Sports will broadcast Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in round 22, as well as a Thursday night game yet to be selected.

Hull KR were well beaten by Wigan Warriors in round one. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Round 21

Thursday, July 28

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Friday, July 29

Toulouse v Hull FC, 8pm local / 7pm UK

Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Saturday, July 30

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, 3pm

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm local / 6pm UK

Sunday, July 31

Salford Red Devils v St Helens, 3pm

Round 22

Friday, August 5

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, 7:45pm

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 8pm (Sky Sports)

Sunday, August 7

St Helens v Castleford Tigers, 1pm (Channel 4)

Hull KR v Toulouse, 3pm

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, 3pm