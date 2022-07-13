Super League reveals latest Sky Sports picks with Hull KR and Castleford Tigers games moved

The game was originally rescheduled for July 31 but the date has changed for a second time, forcing Wigan to explain the decision.
"Please note that this is out of the club’s control and we apologise for any inconvenience caused," a statement read.
"The broadcasting rights allow Sky to select games for broadcast with a minimum notice period and much depends on how the Betfred Super League season unfolds."
The Thursday night fixture will kick off Sky Sports' round 21 coverage, with the West Yorkshire derby between Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity also selected.
That game has been brought forward a day to Friday, July 29.
Castleford will also appear on Channel 4 the following week when they travel to St Helens on Sunday, August 7.
Sky Sports will broadcast Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves in round 22, as well as a Thursday night game yet to be selected.
Round 21
Thursday, July 28
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Friday, July 29
Toulouse v Hull FC, 8pm local / 7pm UK
Castleford Tigers v Wakefield Trinity, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Saturday, July 30
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, 3pm
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos, 7pm local / 6pm UK
Sunday, July 31
Salford Red Devils v St Helens, 3pm
Round 22
Friday, August 5
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC, 7:45pm
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves, 8pm (Sky Sports)
Sunday, August 7
St Helens v Castleford Tigers, 1pm (Channel 4)
Hull KR v Toulouse, 3pm
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils, 3pm
Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons, 3pm