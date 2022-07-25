It is all to play for with play-off spots up for grabs and the relegation battle set to go down to the wire.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at what the run-in looks like for each Super League club.

1. St Helens (34 points)

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Brad Dwyer's try against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Hull FC (a), Hull KR (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Toulouse Olympique (h).

Sunday's dramatic win at Wakefield confirmed Saints' play-off place and they should go on to win the League Leaders' Shield with plenty to spare.

That raises the possibility of Kristian Woolf resting players in the final couple of weeks, which could cause a storm at the bottom of Super League.

2. Wigan Warriors (28 points)

St Helens celebrate their golden-point victory over Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Run-in: Hull KR (h), Warrington Wolves (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), Toulouse Olympique (h), St Helens (h), Hull KR (a), Catalans Dragons (h).

Wigan have a 100 per cent record at the DW Stadium and can look forward to five home games in the final six weeks of the regular season.

Matt Peet's side should have a top-two place and a home semi-final sewn up by the time they entertain Saints at the end of August.

3. Catalans Dragons (26 points)

Huddersfield Giants were edged out by Catalans Dragons in Perpignan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Run-in: Leeds Rhinos (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), Castleford Tigers (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Toulouse Olympique (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), Wigan Warriors (a).

After four defeats in six games, the Dragons desperately needed Saturday's nailbiter against Huddersfield Giants to go their way.

Catalans still have work to do to secure a top-four spot and home advantage in a play-off eliminator - but three wins should do it.

4. Huddersfield Giants (25 points)

Castleford Tigers were far too good for Hull FC on Friday night. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Run-in: Warrington Wolves (h), Hull FC (h), Salford Red Devils (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Wakefield Trinity (h).

Ian Watson's men have lost three out of four but they have a favourable run-in with five games still to come at the John Smith's Stadium, where they have lost only once this year.

Like Catalans, the Giants should go on to claim a top-four spot that has been in their grasp for most of the season.

5. Castleford Tigers (22 points)

Run-in: Wakefield Trinity (h), St Helens (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Warrington Wolves (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leeds Rhinos (a).

A hugely impressive run of five wins in six games has given the Tigers hope of a top-four finish but they have yet to see off the teams behind them in the table.

Hull KR celebrate Sam Royle's try against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Castleford's home form should get them over the line to secure a play-off place, which would be a notable achievement in Lee Radford's first season in charge.

6. Salford Red Devils (18 points)

Run-in: St Helens (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Hull FC (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Warrington Wolves (h).

Few expected Salford to be in the top six with seven rounds remaining but Paul Rowley's men are there on merit.

With some tough fixtures coming up, the Red Devils will need to outdo themselves to still be in contention by the time they host Warrington on the final weekend.

7. Hull KR (18 points)

Run-in: Wigan Warriors (a), Toulouse Olympique (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), St Helens (a), Wakefield Trinity (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Hull FC (a).

Rovers are hanging in there despite a worsening injury crisis and have some winnable games between now and the end of the regular season.

The Robins should be targeting the matches against Toulouse, Leeds, Wakefield and Hull; win those and they should make the top six.

8. Hull FC (18 points)

Run-in: Toulouse Olympique (a), Huddersfield Giants (a), St Helens (h), Wakefield Trinity (h), Salford Red Devils (a), Toulouse Olympique (h), Hull KR (h).

After losing six of their last seven games, Hull's season appears to be going the same way as their 2021 campaign.

Although they face Toulouse twice either side of a home date with Wakefield, it is hard to make a case for the Black and Whites ending the season in the top six on current form.

9. Leeds Rhinos (17 points)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Hull KR (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Huddersfield Giants (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Castleford Tigers (h).

The Rhinos are only a point away from the play-off positions after three wins in four games and appear primed for a strong finish.

Rohan Smith's side face some challenging fixtures but they look to be the best bet for sixth spot.

10. Warrington Wolves (14 points)

Run-in: Huddersfield Giants (a), Wigan Warriors (a), Toulouse Olympique (h), Leeds Rhinos (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (a).

Saints' golden-point win at Wakefield would have calmed a few nerves in Warrington but Daryl Powell's team are not out of the woods yet.

The Wire have a tough run-in including five games on the road and a crunch home clash with Toulouse.

11. Toulouse Olympique (10 points)

Run-in: Hull FC (h), Hull KR (a), Warrington Wolves (a), Wigan Warriors (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Hull FC (a), St Helens (a).

Three straight wins took Toulouse off the bottom on points difference but Saturday's home defeat by Salford has to go down as a missed opportunity looking at their run-in.

After winning just one game on the road - against Wakefield at Magic Weekend - the French side must make the most of their home fixtures, this week's date with Hull in particular.

12. Wakefield Trinity (10 points)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Wigan Warriors (h), Hull FC (a), Hull KR (h), St Helens (a), Huddersfield Giants (a).

Trinity will be hurting after giving up a 12-0 lead against St Helens to go down in golden point but they are arguably in a better place now than this time last week.