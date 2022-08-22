Super League run-in and permutations ahead of hectic conclusion to 2022 season

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The final three rounds have been squeezed into 10 days, starting with Leeds Rhinos versus Huddersfield Giants on Wednesday night and ending next Saturday.

With Toulouse Olympique planning for a return to the Championship, the focus is on the battle for the top six and home advatange in the play-offs.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at what the run-in looks like for each Super League club and where they can finish.

1. St Helens (40 points)

Run-in: Wigan Warriors (a), Wakefield Trinity (h), Toulouse Olympique (h).

The three-peat champions need just one more win to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield and would dearly love to do it in the backyard of great rivals Wigan.

Possible final position: 1st-2nd

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Rhyse Martin's try against Warrington Wolves. (Picture: SWPix.com)

2. Wigan Warriors (34 points)

A win over Saints would keep alive Wigan's slim hopes of snatching top spot but the main objective is to see off the threat of Huddersfield to seal second place and a home semi-final, as well as a week off.

Possible final position: 1st-4th

St Helens have one hand on the League Leaders' Shield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

3. Huddersfield Giants (31 points)

Run-in: Leeds Rhinos (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Wakefield Trinity (h).

The Giants are on course to finish in the top three and could be in for an exciting final week if they beat Leeds and see Wigan lose to St Helens.

Possible final position: 2nd-5th

Salford Red Devils' impressive form has seen Castleford Tigers drop out of the top six. (Picture: SWPix.com)

4. Catalans Dragons (28 points)

Run-in: Toulouse Olympique (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), Wigan Warriors (a).

A seventh defeat in 11 games at the hands of Salford leaves the Dragons looking over their shoulder ahead of a tricky run-in.

Possible final position: 2nd-7th

5. Leeds Rhinos (25 points)

Run-in: Huddersfield Giants (h), Catalans Dragons (a), Castleford Tigers (h).

After jumping from ninth to fifth in the space of four weeks, Rohan Smith's side could yet sneak fourth and a home play-off eliminator, although they still have work to do to secure a top-six spot.

Possible final position: 3rd-9th

6. Salford Red Devils (24 points)

Run-in: Hull FC (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Warrington Wolves (h).

Like Leeds, Salford have hit form at the right time and will fancy their chances of not only making the play-offs but having a real crack at Old Trafford.

Possible final position: 4th-9th

7. Castleford Tigers (24 points)

Run-in: Warrington Wolves (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leeds Rhinos (a).

The Tigers have dropped out of the top six for the first time since early June and must beat Warrington on Thursday night to set up a fascinating final week.

Possible final position: 4th-9th

8. Hull KR (20 points)

Run-in: Wakefield Trinity (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Hull FC (a).

Four points adrift of the play-off positions with a vastly inferior points difference, the Robins are effectively fighting to finish above bitter rivals Hull in the final three rounds.

Possible final position: 5th-11th

9. Hull FC (20 points)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (a), Toulouse Olympique (h), Hull KR (h).

Hull are in the same boat as their cross-city foes and will be eyeing a strong finish in the derby.

Possible final position: 5th-11th

10. Warrington Wolves (16 points)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (a).

Daryl Powell's side are officially out of the play-off race after losing at Headingley and could yet suffer the ignominy of finishing second bottom.

Possible final position: 8th-12th

11. Wakefield Trinity (16 points)

Run-in: Hull KR (h), St Helens (a), Huddersfield Giants (a).

Like Warrington, Wakefield are all but safe and battling to end a disappointing season on a high.

Possible final position: 8th-12th

12. Toulouse Olympique (10 points)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (h), Hull FC (a), St Helens (a).

Facing the prospect of having to win all three games to stand any chance of staying up, the French side are effectively playing for pride.