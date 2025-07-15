Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors were seemingly on course for a Grand Final rematch, only for both sides to suffer a wobble at the same time.

Leigh Leopards, St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have all flexed their muscles at different stages, while Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves remain in the hunt for the final play-off spot and a shot at Old Trafford glory.

Here, The Yorkshire Post assesses each contender's run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Hull KR (30 points)

Run-in: Catalans Dragons (a), Salford Red Devils (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Wigan Warriors (a), Leeds Rhinos (a), St Helens (h), Hull FC (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), Warrington Wolves (h).

A win over Leeds would have given Rovers a six-point cushion at the top but back-to-back defeats have left them vulnerable with a demanding run-in ahead.

The Challenge Cup winners looked jaded in last week's loss to Leigh and must now dig deep as the race for the League Leaders’ Shield intensifies.

Hull KR have shown enough to suggest they will come again. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

That said, their next three fixtures present a golden opportunity to reset and build momentum before a testing final six weeks.

Prediction: 1st.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2. Wigan Warriors (28 points)

Run-in: Hull FC (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Warrington Wolves (a), Hull KR (h), Wakefield Trinity (h), Catalans Dragons (a), St Helens (a), Castleford Tigers (h), Leeds Rhinos (h).

Leeds are in good shape despite the latest defeat to St Helens. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The defending champions have experienced a dip in performance over the past month or so, yet ominously remain within striking distance of the Robins.

Wigan managed to limit the damage to two losses, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against both Huddersfield and Castleford in June.

It would be no surprise to see the Warriors string a run of wins together, while home advantage against Rovers could be crucial – but I'm backing Peters' men to hold their nerve.

Prediction: 2nd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leigh have claimed huge scalps in recent weeks. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

3. Leigh Leopards (25 points)

Run-in: St Helens (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Leeds Rhinos (h), Hull FC (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Castleford Tigers (h), Warrington Wolves (a), St Helens (h), Huddersfield Giants (h).

It could be argued that the Leopards caught Wigan and Hull KR at the right time but beating the top two in back-to-back weeks is proof that Adrian Lam's side are genuine top-four contenders.

Having taken a big step towards securing a play-off spot, Leigh will now fancy their chances of earning a home tie – and may even have their sights set higher.

Like Wigan, the Leopards have six home games still to come but Saints and Leeds appear better bets to claim the remaining top-four places.

Prediction: 5th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull ended their long wait for a home win last week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

4. St Helens (24 points)

Run-in: Leigh Leopards (h), Castleford Tigers (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), Hull FC (h), Hull KR (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Leigh Leopards (a), Castleford Tigers (h).

Paul Wellens' position was under threat following the Magic Weekend defeat to Leeds but seven wins from eight – including two over the Rhinos – have eased the pressure on the head coach.

While Saints have benefited from a favourable double against Salford, the 10-time champions are beginning to look like their old selves again.

A top-two finish may be out of reach but they should win the battle for third spot.

Prediction: 3rd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5. Leeds Rhinos (24 points)

Run-in: Salford Red Devils (h), Wakefield Trinity (a), Leigh Leopards (a), Castleford Tigers (a), Hull KR (h), Hull FC (a), Huddersfield Giants (a), Catalans Dragons (h), Wigan Warriors (a).

Just when the Rhinos appeared to have found some overdue consistency, their wins over Leigh and Hull KR were bookended by losses to St Helens.

That being said, Saints are the only team to have beaten Leeds since April, which should give Brad Arthur's side confidence heading into the final stretch.

Six of their last nine games are away from home but there are opportunities for points – and the Rhinos look to have the stamina to last the pace.

Prediction: 4th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

6. Hull FC (19 points)

Run-in: Wigan Warriors (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), Salford Red Devils (h), Leigh Leopards (h), St Helens (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), Hull KR (a), Warrington Wolves (h), Catalans Dragons (h).

Last week's win over Wakefield was vital in two respects – not only did it keep Hull’s destiny in their own hands but it also ended their year-long home hoodoo.

With three challenging away fixtures still to come, the Airlie Birds must make the most of six more games at the MKM Stadium.

Hull will welcome back key men such as John Asiata and Will Pryce but their home form remains a concern.

Prediction: 8th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. Wakefield Trinity (18 points)

Run-in: Huddersfield Giants (a), Leeds Rhinos (h), St Helens (h), Salford Red Devils (a), Wigan Warriors (a), Huddersfield Giants (h), Castleford Tigers (a), Hull KR (h), Salford Red Devils (a).

Trinity have stuttered since scoring 112 points in back-to-back home wins over Warrington and Salford, managing just two victories in six outings since.

Wakefield have been better than those results suggest – pushing Leeds and Leigh all the way in consecutive weeks – but the second-half collapse at Hull was a cause for concern.

With a favourable run-in and key players returning from injury, Daryl Powell's side are well placed to bounce back and force their way into the play-offs.

Prediction: 6th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Warrington Wolves (18 points)

Run-in: Castleford Tigers (a), Leigh Leopards (a), Wigan Warriors (h), Catalans Dragons (h), Huddersfield Giants (a), Salford Red Devils (h), Leigh Leopards (h), Hull FC (a), Hull KR (a).

Seemingly a game away from dropping out of contention late last month, Warrington have clawed their way back into the play-off picture with three straight wins.

However, the manner of the victories over struggling Salford and an out-of-sorts Catalans side did little to silence the doubters.

The Wolves have the talent to trouble anyone but also a habit of slipping up when it matters – and that inconsistency could cost them in a tight run-in.