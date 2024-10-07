Super League set for biggest Grand Final attendance since 2017 thanks to Hull KR ticket surge

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors are set to summon the biggest Super League Grand Final attendance since 2017 when the pair clash in the season-ending showpiece at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rugby league officials are optimistic that strong ticket sales mean the total crowd is set to exceed 65,000 for the first time since 72,827 saw Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers in 2017.

The attendance will push the occasion close to a sell-out, with a 69,000 capacity set at the famous stadium due to some reconfiguration for coaching and broadcast reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers, who are preparing to feature in the Grand Final for the first time, sold out of their initial allocation of 10,000 tickets within 24 hours of their thrilling 10-8 win over Warrington Wolves at Craven Park on Friday night.

“For our club to sell 10,000 tickets in just a few hours after the semi-finals says so much about our fanbase and how excited they are to be a part of the Grand Final for the first time,” said Rovers head coach Willie Peters.

“You’ve got two clubs who have been consistent all year. Wigan speak for themselves in terms of their history and what they’re about, while we’re a club on the rise and aspiring to achieve what they have done.”

Wigan, who are looking to complete a calendar quadruple after also clinching the Challenge Cup, the League Leaders’ Shield and the World Club Challenge, booked their place in their second straight Grand Final with a 38-0 thrashing of neighbours Leigh Leopards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan head coach Matt Peet praised the arrival of Rovers on the big stage and said he expects their maiden appearance to be the first of many at Old Trafford, which will remain the home of the Grand Final until at least 2027 after the agreement was extended.

Hull KR and Wigan are developing a burgeoning rivalry. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

“The news from Hull KR is credit to several years of hard work,” said Peet. “I’ve been asked about the fact a new team can win it but I think Hull KR are a club that’s been on the up for a while.