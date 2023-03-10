Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR have given their fixtures the green light but Huddersfield Giants will wait until lunchtime before making a decision on their clash with Castleford Tigers.

Heavy overnight snow left Friday's four Super League games in doubt, with Leigh Leopards taking on St Helens elsewhere.

The Rhinos allayed any fears with an early statement declaring that the Headingley date with Wakefield Trinity would go ahead as scheduled.

"The undersoil heating at Headingley has been on for two days and has ensured the pitch is playable tonight despite around 75mm of snow falling all around the stadium," it read.

"Head groundsman Ryan Golding and his team had plans in place before the snow to deal with the forecast snowfall with the pitch cleared early on Friday morning and the club bringing in private contractors to clear the car parks and St Michaels Lane."

Hull KR have also provided good news on their match against high-flying Warrington at Craven Park.

The biggest barrier appeared to be the treacherous conditions on the M62 after motorists were left stranded overnight but the fixture has been given the go-ahead.

"Hull KR can confirm tonight's game is ON," read a tweet. "Red Army...bring your hats and scarves."

Hull FC take on St Helens in the snow at the MKM Stadium. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Giants struck a more cautious tone after club staff were left unable to reach the John Smith's Stadium.

With the weather set to improve as the day goes on, there is optimism that the televised game against Castleford will go ahead.

"With heavy snow fall overnight in Huddersfield, club and stadium officials are, as yet, unable to get to the ground," tweeted the Giants at 8.21am.