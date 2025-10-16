Bradford Bulls chief executive Jason Hirst has accepted criticism of the club's tired stadium – but he insists Super League is stronger for their return.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bulls secured their ticket back to the top flight on Thursday when they were confirmed as one of the top 12 clubs under IMG's grading system, ending their 11-year exile from the elite.

Bradford were relegated in 2014 and sank as low as League One but remain one of Super League's most successful sides after winning four titles, three World Club Challenges and two Challenge Cups in the first decade of the summer era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirst believes the impact of the club's long-awaited promotion will be felt across the city and beyond.

"I'm a Bradford City fan and in 2000 when we were in the Premier League and the Bulls were arguably the best team in the world, this city came alive," he said.

"There was a real buzz about the place. I used to go to work and people spoke about the Bulls and City. There's nothing like sport to galvanise people and put a spring in your step. It'll also mean investment because people will be coming to this city.

"What does it mean for Super League? I think it means exciting change. I think most fans were sick of the loop fixtures so it takes that away but I think it'll stir some memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It'll bring some nostalgia back to Super League. No matter what people think of this club and this stadium, we're one of five to have won it. Nobody can take that away from us.

Odsal has been a constant source of criticism. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

"I'll probably get flak for saying this but Super League will be stronger for Bradford."

The Bulls spent the past three seasons at the top of the Championship – achieving a series of third-place finishes – and have matched those strides off the field, as evidenced by an IMG score of 14.81.

That left them just shy of Grade A status and ahead of established Super League sides Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants in 10th place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Odsal remains a millstone around the club's neck, with the condition of the stadium overshadowing their day in the sun.

Bradford missed the chance to go straight back up via the Million Pound Game in 2015. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"Does it frustrate me?" added Hirst. "Yeah, it does.

"But I understand it. I’m not blind to it. It’s similar to when I came here for the first time in 1976 and not much has changed. So I'm not blinkered.

"It's not the most modern but equally there are other clubs in Super League with stadiums that aren't the most modern. You turn what is a disadvantage into an advantage.

"We've got lots of plans to improve the stadium, both in terms of a matchday experience and possibly developing it and making it more sustainable and wiping its own face. I can't go into details on that because there are some boxes to be ticked with planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kurt Haggerty will be in charge of Bradford in 2026. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I accept there's criticism and I get it but rugby league should be proud of its heritage. This ground is iconic and love it or hate it, it grabs headlines. No publicity is bad publicity.

"It's not perfect but it’s not as bad as people make out."

Bradford were in a straight shootout with York Knights, Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos for three places in Super League.

By replacing Salford Red Devils and earning promotion at the earliest opportunity, the Bulls have spared themselves the uncertainty of the panel's choice for the additional two spots in a 14-team competition.

"I've always been confident but not overly confident," said Hirst.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Like every club, we knew the playing field at the start and looked at the criteria very closely.

Andy Ackers will line up for the Bulls in 2026. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"We've been really quiet compared to other clubs. That's not a criticism, it's an observation. I'm really pleased that we've managed to get in, in 10th."

Bradford's attention has quickly turned to assembling a squad capable of competing at the highest level.

The Bulls kicked off their recruitment with the signing of Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers earlier this week and are set to ramp up activity following Thursday's good news.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hirst is confident Bradford – under the leadership of new head coach Kurt Haggerty – will ruffle some feathers on their return to the big time.

"We've got big challenges on and off the field but we're more ready than people might imagine," said Hirst.

"We're busy recruiting additional staff and are well down the track in terms of players.

"We're not going in to make up the numbers. It's not in Kurt’s DNA and it certainly isn't in mine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You don't go in to be nice and finish second. You're going in to win it. We will go into any match expecting to be competitive and want to win every match.

"Obviously we won't do that but we're not going to be cannon fodder.