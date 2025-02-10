Super League table predicted with Yorkshire clubs at top and bottom

Excitement is building for the return of Super League with the start of the 2025 season now just days away.

Wigan Warriors are once again the team to beat after defending their league title to complete a clean sweep of trophies in 2024.

Here, The Yorkshire Post has a go at predicting the final table ahead of the big kick-off on Thursday.

1. Hull KR

Rovers are approaching the 40th anniversary of their last trophy success but appear primed to end that drought in their third season under Willie Peters.

Defeats in both major finals, as well as a League Leaders' Shield decider at the end of 2024, have left KR with some mental baggage, while the contributions of Ryan Hall and Matt Parcell will not be easily replaced.

However, Rhyse Martin has the makings of a game-changing signing and the steely edge provided by Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Michael McIlorum could give the Robins the extra push they need to get over the line.

2. Wigan Warriors

Hull KR appear primed to kick on this year. (Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

The Warriors set out in 2025 knowing they simply cannot top last season's quadruple, which presents unique challenges.

Motivation should not be a problem for a group of winners but a drop-off is inevitable, no matter how slight.

A third consecutive League Leaders' Shield is a big ask – and they may just lose out to the hungry Robins.

3. Leeds Rhinos

Leeds have a sterner look under Brad Arthur. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

It is a big jump from eighth to third but Leeds will be a different beast after a pre-season under Brad Arthur.

The early signs suggest that the Rhinos have more aggression and greater intent, which can only benefit their flair players.

Losing star signing Maika Sivo for the season is a blow but the mentality shift could see Leeds shoot up the table and reclaim their place in the top four.

4. Warrington Wolves

Wakefield are back in Super League after sweeping the board in the Championship. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Although they fell short in both competitions last year, Warrington showed the impact a coach can have on the mentality of a side.

The Wire's points total – aided by the best for and against in the competition – would have been enough to win the League Leaders' Shield the previous season, highlighting the strides made under Sam Burgess.

Warrington will be right in the mix again this year after keeping changes to a minimum in the off-season.

5. St Helens

After dominating the competition from 2019 to 2022, Saints have ended the past two seasons trophyless to leave Paul Wellens under pressure heading into the new campaign.

Overseeing a transitional period is not easy – just ask any Leeds coach of the past decade – but a worst-ever Super League finish of sixth raises questions about whether Wellens can turn it around.

There is fresh optimism of a brighter future for Hull. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

While there is enough quality in the St Helens squad to maintain their ever-present play-off record, it could be another rocky season for the club.

6. Catalans Dragons

The Dragons have a strong squad on paper but it may not take long to ignite the tinderbox of tensions inside the French club.

Owner Bernard Guasch threatened changes in the wake of a defeat at London Broncos in the closing stages of 2024 – declaring "I have never been so ashamed in my 25 years of presidency" – but backed Steve McNamara in the off-season and will demand instant results.

An eye-catching recruitment drive should secure a play-off return; however, it could be a bumpy ride.

7. Salford Red Devils

From the outside looking in, the Red Devils appear to be in perennial turmoil, yet have found a way to qualify for the play-offs in two of the past three seasons.

Salford's financial troubles have dominated the build-up to the new campaign but buoyed by the timely takeover, Paul Rowley's side will relish the prospect of defying the doubters all over again.

Having fallen into the trap of writing Salford off based on previous pre-seasons, they are being tipped to be there or thereabouts this year.

8. Leigh Leopards

Leigh are a force to be reckoned with in modern-day Super League but lost some big hitters in the off-season.

Tom Amone, Kai O’Donnell and John Asiata, in particular, leave huge holes, making it difficult for the Leopards to go again.

However, they have recruited well on the face of it, with David Armstrong tipped as an outside bet for the Man of Steel, and will be as competitive as ever under Adrian Lam.

9. Wakefield Trinity

Leigh provide a blueprint for Wakefield on their return to Super League – but silverware is a tall order in season one.

Trinity's biggest challenge will be learning how to lose again after sweeping the board in the Championship last year.

Wakefield have been aggressive in the recruitment market and could push for a play-off berth if fortune is on their side.

10. Hull FC

With no obvious weak link at the bottom of Super League this year, there are multiple wooden spoon candidates – and Hull are one of them.

The Black and Whites only avoided the unwanted prize on points difference last season and have plenty to prove despite adding seasoned performers to their squad, not to mention the question mark over the halves.

John Cartwright carries a presence and should oversee the improvement Hull crave, even if it is a small step.

11. Huddersfield Giants

Luke Robinson's side claimed their first win of the year at Hunslet in the Challenge Cup but it has been an inauspicious start for the injury-hit Giants.

Robinson has had limited time with his spine on the training field and may find that injuries become a recurring theme as they play catch-up.

The Giants have made some quality additions but the early signs suggest it could be a difficult campaign.

12. Castleford Tigers

It is very early days but the manner of the cup defeat by Bradford Bulls may have set alarm bells ringing at Wheldon Road.

The fears over Castleford's lightweight pack were realised against a part-time side, albeit the favourites for the Championship.