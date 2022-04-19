Super League talking points as Hull KR and Castleford Tigers lead way for Yorkshire clubs

Castleford celebrate Liam Watts' try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Both sides claimed back-to-back victories to strengthen their play-off chances but it was a mixed bag for the rest of the Yorkshire clubs.

Hull FC secured a much-needed win on Monday, while Huddersfield Giants and Leeds Rhinos came through the double-header with a point apiece.

It was an Easter to forget for Wakefield Trinity after suffering two heavy defeats.

Hull KR thank the travelling fans after the win in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points surrounding the county's clubs as the dust settles on a hectic weekend.

Rovers underline progress

Tony Smith's side made the play-offs last year but few outside east Hull expected the club to repeat the feat in 2022.

A third of the way through the season and the Robins are well placed to prove people wrong all over again.

Jordan Johnstone appeals for Manu Mau's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rovers were handed a tricky Easter, making the taxing trip to Toulouse Olympique three days on from a draining derby against Hull FC.

The Hull KR of old would have come unstuck but they proved they are a different beast under Smith, staging a second-half fightback in the south of France to give their coach a fifth straight victory in his 500th Super League game.

Tigers show teeth

Castleford were in make-or-break territory after a return of two wins from the opening seven rounds.

Jack Sinfield with father Kevin Sinfield after Leeds' loss to Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

With games against St Helens and Catalans Dragons on the horizon, the Tigers had to make the most of Easter dates with Wakefield and Leeds.

Lee Radford's side produced a professional performance to beat Trinity with plenty to spare and saw off the Rhinos without being at their best.

That is a good trait to have and shows Castleford are heading in the right direction under Radford.

Hull pass character test

It was a tough day at the office for Wakefield. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Black and Whites were under the pump heading into their Easter Monday game against Warrington Wolves with their season threatening to come off the rails.

Out of the Challenge Cup and fresh from a painful derby defeat in the backyard of their bitter rivals, the visit of Warrington was an important fixture in the context of Hull's season.

Brett Hodgson's men have been questioned in recent weeks and they came out fighting at the MKM Stadium, displaying the kind of character that was lacking in the second half of the 2021 campaign.

The Airlie Birds have shown they can overcome adversity - impressively so after gifting Daryl Clark a try - and that will hearten Hodgson as his team look to consolidate their place in the top six, although they will have to do it without Andre Savelio following his season-ending injury.

Giants in good shape despite meagre return

Huddersfield would have been hoping for more than a solitary point for their efforts but they have shown enough over Easter to suggest they can last the pace.

The Giants dug deep to snatch a point at Headingley last Thursday and backed up that 90-minute effort with a strong showing against defending champions St Helens despite being without a whole host of key men.

With one eye on the challenges to come - starting at Warrington on Saturday - Watson opted to test the depth of his squad.

It was a worthwhile exercise with Watson left in doubt that Huddersfield have the squad to compete at the top end of Super League.

Leeds better but still not good enough

It shows how far the Rhinos have fallen that there is an upbeat tone after a winless Easter weekend.

After a series of limp displays, being in both games until the 80th minute - and beyond in the Huddersfield match - does represent an improvement.

But worrying signs remain, not least in the constant stream of players being ruled out through injury and suspension.

Leeds must quickly patch themselves together for a crucial home clash with Toulouse on Friday night, when the only positive should be the win.

Trinity lose their way

There was a fear that Wakefield's lack of depth would be exposed over Easter and that has proved to be the case.

Little over two weeks ago, Trinity were celebrating a fourth straight win but that must feel like a distant memory after a 54-10 hammering at Wigan Warriors.

It was a tough ask on the back of a chastening derby defeat to Castleford and there was an air of inevitability as the Warriors ran away with it.