Rohan Smith watches on at Salford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The Giants beat Wigan Warriors in a Challenge Cup final dress rehearsal, while Castleford nilled Hull KR to increase the pressure on Tony Smith.

Hull FC's wretched run against St Helens continued, Leeds Rhinos lost the first game of the Rohan Smith era and Wakefield Trinity suffered a damaging defeat at Toulouse Olympique.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points across the county in the aftermath of round 12.

Hull KR try to get to grips with Derrell Olpherts. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull KR conundrum

The Robins are in a real rut at the moment, scoring only four points on their way to three straight defeats.

The six-match winning streak that preceded this dismal run is now a distant memory and a section of supporters are calling for Smith to go early.

It has been a perfect storm in recent weeks with fatigue and injuries hitting Rovers at a time when they are still coming to terms with Smith's decision to leave the club and the sudden manner of the announcement.

Wakefield ran out of steam in Toulouse. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Smith has enough credit in the bank to be afforded the chance to put things right with troops back on board but if KR continue to look so rudderless, the powers that be at Craven Park may be left with a decision to make.

Smith's baptism of fire

It was not a good weekend for the Smith family with Rohan left in doubt about the size of the task in front of him at Headingley.

Optimism was high on the back of consecutive home wins but Leeds fell flat in an error-strewn performance against Salford Red Devils.

Jason Qareqare dives over to score for Castleford. (Picture: SWPix.com)

There was no new coach bounce for the Rhinos and they now face an important clash with Wakefield this Friday.

Smith is only just getting to grips with a long-term project and has to work with another coach's players but he needs early results to ease the tension created by Toulouse's win over Trinity on Sunday afternoon.

Anxious times for Wakefield

It was a four-pointer for Willie Poching's side at Stade Ernest Wallon and they failed to get the job done in searing heat.

Huddersfield celebrate Ricky Leutele's try against Wigan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wakefield led 10-6 at half-time but ran out of energy as Toulouse closed the gap to two points to drag Trinity into a relegation scrap.

With 15 rounds remaining, it is not the time to panic but they can expect the French outfit to claim more scalps on home soil in the summer months.

After five straight defeats, Wakefield need to arrest the slide sooner rather than later.

Castleford quietly going about business

The Tigers replaced Hull KR in the top six following Sunday's result and are setting themselves up nicely for the second half of the season.

Lee Radford's men have won five of their last six Super League games and the Jungle is becoming a nightmare for visiting teams again, with Salford the only side to emerge victorious back in round one.

Hull FC became the latest team to suffer at the hands of St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Selection issues contributed to a difficult start under Radford but he has quickly put his stamp on Castleford.

Huddersfield look to Hull for favour

The Giants head into round 13 in the top four and will fancy their chances of strengthening their position after Ian Watson pledged to field a strong side against Toulouse on Friday night.

Hull are just behind Huddersfield in the table but the Giants will be hoping Brett Hodgson's team give Wigan a working over a week out from the Challenge Cup final.