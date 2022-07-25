St Helens appear to have the League Leaders' Shield in the bag after breaking Wakefield Trinity hearts in golden point but it is all to play for elsewhere in Super League.

A solitary point separates four teams in the race for the play-offs, while Toulouse Olympique and Wakefield are level on points at the bottom.

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the talking points across the county in the aftermath of round 20.

Wakefield Trinity were denied late on by St Helens. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Trinity give themselves hope

Moral victories are not going to keep Wakefield in Super League but the performance against Saints should increase belief in the Trinity camp.

Willie Poching's side outplayed the competition's best team for large periods and with a bit more luck would have claimed the win they needed to claw themselves off the bottom.

If Trinity maintain that level of performance in the final seven rounds, they will be in Super League again next year.

Wakefield Trinity players appear dejected following the defeat by Saints. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Hull FC sent back in time

After finishing sixth to miss out on the play-offs on points difference courtesy of a poor end to the 2019 season, Lee Radford and Hull parted ways in March 2020 following a fourth defeat in seven games.

There were shades of Radford's final game in charge in the way the Black and Whites capitulated against Castleford on their former coach's return to the MKM Stadium.

Friday's clash underlined the feeling that Hull are no further forward than when they sacked Radford almost two and a half years ago.

Brett Hodgson is interviewed after the defeat by Castleford Tigers. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Play-off battle hotting up

Brett Hodgson's Hull have lost six of their last seven games yet they are only outside the top six on points difference.

The Airlie Birds are one of three teams - together with Salford Red Devils and Hull KR - on 18 points, with the Rhinos a point further back.

Leeds, Rovers and Salford are all threatening to find consistency at just the right time, setting up a fascinating final six weeks of the season.

Leeds Rhinos celebrate Brad Dwyer's try against Wigan Warriors. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Giants to get back on track

It has been a tough period for Huddersfield Giants but they can look forward to home comforts between now and the end of the campaign.

Five of Huddersfield's final seven regular season games are at the John Smith's Stadium, starting against struggling Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

After a lull - which is not uncommon at this stage of the year - the Giants now have the chance to build some momentum going into the play-offs.