Super League to expand to 14 teams with Bradford Bulls and York Knights in contention to step up

Betfred Super League clubs have voted to increase the number of teams to 14 from next season.

The future structure of the competition was discussed during a meeting at Headingley on Monday afternoon, with a proposal agreed to immediately open up two additional places, provided certain conditions are met.

“The 12 existing Betfred Super League clubs have today voted to extend the competition to 14 teams for the 2026 season, subject to conditions,” read a statement from Super League (Europe) Limited.

“This would be done by combining the Club Grading System introduced to determine Super League membership as part of the sport’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG in 2022, with an independent panel to be chaired by Lord Jonathan Caine, who was recently elected as a member of the Rugby Football League Board, and the Strategic Review Sub-Committee.

“The top 12 clubs under grading at the conclusion of the 2025 domestic season will therefore be joined by two clubs recommended by that panel – provided the panel judges there are two applications of sufficient merit against the set criteria.

“Further details of the composition of the panel and the timing of the process will be confirmed in due course.”

The new proposals could see Championship teams such as Toulouse Olympique, Bradford Bulls, York Knights and London Broncos considered for a place in the expanded 14-team top-flight.