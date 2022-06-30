Peters revealed last week that the towering prop was on his way to Craven Park together with fellow NRL recruits Tom Opacic and Sauaso Sue.

Kennedy has signed a two-year deal from 2023 and will link back up with Peters after the pair worked together at South Sydney Rabbitohs.

“It's great to have Rhys on board for next year," said Peters.

Rhys Kennedy will link up with Hull KR at the end of the season. (Picture: Getty Images)

"Rhys’ biggest strengths are his size and power. We looked at that for next year's recruitment and Rhys will give us that.

"He carries the ball really strong and has good footwork so he’ll be hard to handle in that aspect.

"That’s what I’ve liked since Rhys joined the Broncos - his development into an aggressive front-rower. I’m looking forward to working with him again.

“We wanted to bring over players with their best footy still ahead of them and Rhys is ready to go to that next level. Super League will suit his game. The players that are coming over will help to take the club to the next level.

Rhys Kennedy takes the ball in against South Sydney Rabbitohs. (Picture: Getty Images)

“It’s an exciting time to be a part of Hull KR. The aim is to win trophies. It’s exciting for me as a coach, the players already at the club and those coming in for next season."

The 27-year-old made his NRL debut for the Rabbitohs in March 2019 before joining Brisbane later that year.

Kennedy has gone on to make 43 NRL appearances, including five outings this season for the high-flying Broncos.

“I’m really excited for the opportunity," said Kennedy.

Rhys Kennedy touches down against North Queensland Cowboys. (Picture: Getty Images)

"It’s going to be a big change but I’m looking forward to experiencing the culture at Hull KR.

“The deal to join Hull KR was reasonably quick. I know Willie Peters and he was on the phone to me pretty quick to get a deal done.

"I’m really looking forward to coming over and meeting the guys, and playing some consistent football and cementing a spot at Hull KR. That’s the number one goal for me.