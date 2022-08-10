Leeds Rhinos will be without Rhyse Martin this week. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Super League's best goalkickers - How banned Leeds Rhinos star Rhyse Martin compares with rivals

Leeds Rhinos are facing up to being without goalkicking forward Rhyse Martin for Friday's crucial clash with Hull KR.

The back-rower will miss the trip to Craven Park after receiving a one-match ban for dangerous contact in the win over Salford Red Devils.

Martin underlined his importance to the Rhinos last weekend, scoring 22 of his side's 34 points thanks to two tries and a faultless goalkicking performance.

Zak Hardaker, who started the season kicking goals for Wigan Warriors, is likely to take the tee this week with Aidan Sezer also banned.

Both players are accomplished goalkickers but how do they compare with their Super League rivals?

Here, The Yorkshire Post takes a look at the success rates across the competition (minimum 20 goals).

1. 16th: Lachlan Coote - 61.36 per cent

27 goals from 44 attempts

2. 15th: Tommy Makinson - 61.54 per cent

48 goals from 78 attempts

3. 14th: Oliver Russell - 67.5 per cent

27 goals from 40 attempts

4. 13th: Gareth O'Brien - 69.81 per cent

37 goals from 53 attempts

