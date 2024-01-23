SuperLeague+ prices revealed as new streaming service launches ahead of 2024 season

SuperLeague+, which was launched today, will stream all 167 matches from the competition live internationally, starting with the Hull derby on the opening night of the 2024 season on February 15.

Supporters in the UK and Republic of Ireland will be able to watch 106 Super League games live through the service, with the remaining 61 matches – which will be shown live by Sky Sports – to be made available delayed and on-demand.

Subscriptions for the platform start at £19.99 per month or £129.99 annually.

Fans who hold a season ticket for one of the 12 Super League clubs will get the service at a discounted price of £99.99 per year, while match passes are priced from £6.99.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: “The launch of SuperLeague+ marks the start of a new era for the Betfred Super League and for British rugby league.

"Thanks to the groundbreaking deal agreed with Sky Sports last year, all six matches in each of the 27 weekly rounds of the men’s Super League through the 2024 season – a total of 162 games – will be broadcast on a variety of platforms.

"Sky Sports will retain exclusive live coverage of two fixtures in each round and our new OTT platform, SuperLeague+, will offer live coverage of the remaining matches.

Super League's new streaming service has launched. (Photo: RL Commercial)

“This live coverage of more than 100 weekly-round fixtures will be augmented by on-demand, delayed coverage of Sky’s selections for fans in the British Isles.

"Meanwhile, SuperLeague+ will offer live coverage of all matches in every round for international subscribers.

"SuperLeague+ will also offer a range of original programming and archive matches and features – meaning that with Sky Sports also showing more rugby league in 2024, including selections from the Betfred Women’s and Wheelchair Super Leagues, fans will have more ways to watch more matches than ever before.”

The platform will be managed by Endeavor Streaming, the sister company of the sport's long-term strategic partners IMG.

Wigan won last year's Grand Final. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Endeavor Streaming chief commercial officer Peter Bellamy said: “For the first time, Betfred Super League fans around the world can watch live coverage of their favourite teams from one destination.