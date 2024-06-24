Huddersfield Giants forward Oliver Wilson and Castleford Tigers centre Sam Wood are among the new faces selected by England head coach Shaun Wane for Saturday’s mid-season Test against France.

Three Leeds Rhinos players have also been selected, with second-rower James McDonnell in contention for his England debut in Toulouse and clubmates Ash Handley and Harry Newman are also in the 20-man group.

Wigan-born McDonnell was capped by England Knights in 2021, but played for Ireland at the World Cup two years ago.

He began his career with Wigan and joined Rhinos ahead of the 2023 season, after being spotted by then-coach Rohan Smith during a loan spell with Leigh Centurions.

Opportunity: Huddersfield Giants' Oliver Wilson has earned his first England call-up for the mid-season Test with France. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWPix.com)

Centre Newman retains his place after playing in all three Tests against Tonga last autumn. Winger Handley missed that series through injury.

Both were ruled out of Rhinos’ win against Leigh Leopards last Friday because of concussion, but are expected to be available for Saturday.

Hull KR loose-forward Elliot Minchella is another new face, alongside St Helens prop George Delaney are also contention for a Test debut.

Dewsbury-born Wood was part of Huddersfield’s academy and had spells on loan or dual-registration with a variety of clubs, including Halifax, Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams, before joining Hull KR in 2022.

Castleford's Sam Wood has been given his first chance with England (Picture: SWPix.com)

He signed for Castleford in pre-season and has been a stand-out this term, despite Tigers’ disappointing league form.

England coach Shaun Wane said: “I’m pleased with the squad we’ve brought together for this mid-season international and there is a strong balance between some more experienced international players and some newer faces to the England squad.

“All of the new players who have come into the squad have impressed me in Super League and have earned their spot.

“Having travelled to face France back in 2021, we know they will offer us a stern test which is exactly what we need ahead of the two-game series against Samoa this autumn.”