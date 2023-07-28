Tony Smith is hoping the setback at Huddersfield Giants is just the "kick up the backside" Hull FC need after a stuttering run of form.

The Black and Whites moved to the brink of the top six thanks to seven wins in 10 games but were unconvincing in the latest successes against Hull KR and Castleford Tigers in the eyes of their head coach.

Hull produced the type of sloppy performance Smith feared on their way to a damaging 19-12 loss to Huddersfield on Thursday.

"Regardless of where we sit and what's next, it hurts because it's a game of rugby league," said Smith, whose side will aim to get their play-off bid back on track when they host Wakefield Trinity next Sunday.

"We don't throw the baby out with the bath water when we do our reviews but we also need to be realistic about how we're performing.

"The last couple of weeks, I know we got the wins but we've probably been building for this one rather than building the other way.