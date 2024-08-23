Hull KR half-back Danny Richardson has been backed to take his game to new heights after earning a two-year permanent deal.

The 27-year-old has found game time hard to come by at first-team level since joining Rovers from Castleford Tigers on a season-long loan in May, with two appearances against London Broncos the extent of his involvement.

However, he has impressed enough in the background at Craven Park to convince Willie Peters that he is the right man to provide competition and cover for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Danny has certainly added a lot of energy to the group," said KR boss Peters.

"He's played a couple of games for the club and he's hungry to play more down the track.

"Danny's professionalism and his approach to his game has been first class. It's only going to help him for when he gets his opportunities going forward.

"There’s no doubt a full pre-season for Danny at Hull KR will help take his game to another level. We're looking forward to seeing him play at his best while he's at Hull KR."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, who played over 50 games during an injury-hit four-and-a-half-year spell at Castleford, is happy to have found a new home at Craven Park.

Danny Richardson is staying on at Craven Park. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"Since I've come, I've realised how much of a professional club it is," he said.