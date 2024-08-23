'Take his game to another level': Willie Peters makes Danny Richardson prediction after half-back commits to Hull KR
The 27-year-old has found game time hard to come by at first-team level since joining Rovers from Castleford Tigers on a season-long loan in May, with two appearances against London Broncos the extent of his involvement.
However, he has impressed enough in the background at Craven Park to convince Willie Peters that he is the right man to provide competition and cover for Mikey Lewis and Tyrone May long term.
"Danny has certainly added a lot of energy to the group," said KR boss Peters.
"He's played a couple of games for the club and he's hungry to play more down the track.
"Danny's professionalism and his approach to his game has been first class. It's only going to help him for when he gets his opportunities going forward.
"There’s no doubt a full pre-season for Danny at Hull KR will help take his game to another level. We're looking forward to seeing him play at his best while he's at Hull KR."
Richardson, who played over 50 games during an injury-hit four-and-a-half-year spell at Castleford, is happy to have found a new home at Craven Park.
"Since I've come, I've realised how much of a professional club it is," he said.
"The standards we've got here, it was an easy fit for me as a player. To be able to commit to the next two years is really pleasing for me."
