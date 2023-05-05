Rohan Smith has challenged Leeds Rhinos to "take things up a notch" after an inconsistent start to the Super League season.

The Rhinos have won only half of their 10 games to date, with their solitary away victory coming against defending champions St Helens in March.

By contrast, Leeds are protecting a four-match winning run at Headingley ahead of tonight's visit of Salford Red Devils.

Smith wants to see his team lift the intensity in the second third of the campaign.

"You want to be winning more than you're losing and that gives you a chance to be in the play-offs," he said.

"We're happy with blocks of stuff we've done this year but not as a collective. The 10 rounds have been pretty up and down.

"We're looking to take things up a notch this weekend. We know we're facing very stiff opposition who are competing for the same things.

"We look forward to a real battle at Headingley. It's a chance for us to reignite this middle part of the season."

Leeds Rhinos have yet to convince this season. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

After reaching the semi-finals of the play-offs last season, Salford are threatening another Old Trafford challenge.

Paul Rowley's side have won six of their 10 matches to sit fifth in the table.

"I like how they go about things," added Smith, who faces a choice between Richie Myler and Jack Sinfield to fill in for the injured Aidan Sezer at scrum-half.

"They're well coached - they've got a team of good coaches there that encourage and promote their players to play together.

Salford Red Devils beat Catalans Dragons last time out. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

"They've got some dangerous individuals but team work is a massive strength of theirs.

"Their willingness to try and score tries from their own 20 is something you don't see most weeks.