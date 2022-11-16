An influential figure in the English game since responding to an advert by Leeds Rhinos in 2018, Courtney Winfield-Hill exited by the back door in York on Monday night.

The half-back left the field with a head knock in the closing stages of England's World Cup semi-final defeat by New Zealand and did not return. Just like that, her rugby league career was over.

Winfield-Hill packed a lot into her four seasons as a player, winning the Challenge Cup twice and leading Leeds to a second Super League title for good measure in September.

A former cricketer, the Australian moved from Brisbane to Leeds in April 2018 to be closer to her partner, Lauren Winfield-Hill, and happened to spot a post on the Rhinos' Instagram account inviting women to take part in an open trial.

The rest, as they say, is history with the 35-year-old leaving an indelible mark on the game in this country.

"That'll do me for my rugby league career," the 2019 Woman of Steel told The Yorkshire Post.

"I've probably been making this decision for the last two or three years but it's time for new projects and new horizons – and a lot more golf, I reckon.

"I won't leave the rugby scene; it just won't be across the other side of that white line anymore.

END OF THE LINE: England's Courtney Winfield-Hill during the Women's Rugby League World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in York on Monday night. It proved to be the final game of her career. Picture: Tim Goode/PA

"Bloody hell, I'm nearly 36 years old! I'm getting a bit long in the tooth but I walk away incredibly grateful for the experience."

There was no fairytale finish for Winfield-Hill at the World Cup but the playmaker bows out a Super League champion thanks to Leeds' Grand Final win over York City Knights.

She will remain at Headingley in her role as a Northern Diamonds coach and plans to keep her hand in on the rugby side of the ground.

"I couldn't have scripted that any better," said Winfield-Hill on her final game at club level.

Rhinos' Courtney Winfield-Hill was player of the match in England's win over Brazil. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I'm just indebted to the club for what they've brought me in my time in England.

"I won't be going too far – I'm Rhinos and blue and amber through and through. I look forward to being a part of the next generation of Rhinos girls.

"I won't be around permanently. I've got to knuckle down with my cricket coaching career and a couple of other projects we've got going on.

"I'll be a mad supporter up in the stands."

Courtney Winfield-Hill captained Leeds Rhinos to the Women's Super League title. (Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Four years on from playing rugby league for the first time since she was 12, Winfield-Hill marked her World Cup debut with a hat-trick against Brazil.

She showcased her skill and vision once again with a hat-trick of assists for Leah Burke in the big win over Papua New Guinea – but the semi-final against three-time champions New Zealand proved to be a game too far for Winfield-Hill and England.

The 20-6 defeat ended Winfield-Hill's hopes of facing her homeland in Saturday's final, which will see Australia meet the Kiwi Ferns for the fourth World Cup running.

Winfield-Hill was philosophical about missing out on the Old Trafford decider.

"There's a lot of disappointment but there's a lot we can be proud of," said Winfield-Hill, who was named on the Golden Boot shortlist after qualifying for England on residency grounds.

"Everybody came off vertical and everyone is ok. Ultimately we've just played rugby league and have lost nobody. It's unfortunate but it is what it is.

Courtney Winfield-Hill kicks the ball against New Zealand. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

"Hopefully apart from the rugby, the experience has developed us all along the way."

Although England were second best to the powerful Kiwi Ferns at the LNER Community Stadium, it was a marked improvement on the semi-final five years ago when the nation suffered a 52-4 hammering.

"That proves that the gap is closing," added Winfield-Hill. "There are some terrific things happening here.

"Let's keep chipping away and hopefully the domestic structure can push ahead so that gap closes even further."

The women's game in this country still has some way to go to compete with southern hemisphere rivals Australia and New Zealand, both of whom boast players predominantly sourced from the professional NRL.

The Women's Super League is inching towards professionalism after the Rhinos committed to paying win bonuses and other ‘meritocratic’ payments from next season, a leap that is required for England to compete on a level playing field, according to Winfield-Hill.

"Yes," she said. "That's a simple one-word answer.

"If we're to continue to close the gap and even push ahead, people need time on task. The only way to do that is to professionalise it that little bit more.

"Fingers crossed the powers that be are pushing for that. We really need to put it under the microscope and dissect the competition to ensure there's the quality across the board for each club to make it a really healthy competition."

Craig Richards' side have received unprecedented backing during the home World Cup and in return they have inspired the next generation.

By the next time the tournament arrives on these shores, the women's game will be unrecognisable thanks to Winfield-Hill and her fellow trailblazers.

"We've had terrific support from the crowds," she said.

"It's so great that a big majority of them are young kids, not just girls but little young fellas as well. So many of them are saying 'I'm ready to play rugby league now, thank you'.

"The primary focus is to win a World Cup but the secondary ripple effects off that have been tremendous."

