Both coaches were handed daunting first jobs with struggling squads and little time to make a difference.

While McGuire lasted just 18 games, fellow rookie Applegarth managed to see out the 2023 season at Wakefield Trinity despite losing his first 15 matches in charge.

Trinity were ultimately relegated and Applegarth moved on as part of a reset under new owner Matt Ellis – but he didn't let that spell define him.

Applegarth has rebuilt his reputation at York Knights, taking the club from 12th to the top of the Championship in just over a year.

Asked if he takes personal satisfaction from York's rapid rise after being written off in some quarters, Applegarth replied: "That's just coaching, isn't it?

"I've got a bit of sympathy for Danny Mags at Cas and Dean Muir at Hunslet. They were very similar situations.

"Sport is more trigger-happy than it's ever been. It's not just Danny Mags but anyone – you've got to have time to shape your environment. I'm not sure what more he could have done there in the circumstances.

Mark Applegarth has demonstrated his coaching qualities since joining York. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You've just got to get on with it and not lose sight of your own ambitions. There's always external noise. It's just important you don't lose your own moral compass and grounding.

"It's nice to get some positive headlines but it's my wife who reads them, not me. I'm a bit stone age when it comes to social media and all that jazz. I'll go home, take my dog out for a walk and switch off."

Even though he managed to shut out the external noise, Applegarth still had to grapple with internal questions.

The 40-year-old has gone a long way to answering them since being handed a lifeline by York.

The Knights are hoping to bring Super League rugby to the LNER Community Stadium in the near future. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"You'd be lying if you said there wasn't any self-doubt," he added. "That's just natural.

"But once you've had time to digest it and put it into context, you kind of understand. Not enough people are willing to look in the mirror and have those conversations with themselves.

"Sometimes you can bounce from one job to another and not be willing to analyse yourself and think, 'Am I part of the problem? Have I done something wrong?'

"You've just got to take it for what it is. You learn the lessons and put them into practice.

York have already enjoyed Wembley success this season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I do feel like I'm a better coach now – I'd be a bit worried if I wasn't! I'd like to think I'm a better coach, a better person, a better father and a better partner. That's the aim of life, isn't it?"

When Applegarth walked through the door at the LNER Community Stadium last June, his immediate priority was to steer York to safety.

He quickly dispelled any relegation fears by guiding the Knights to a fourth-place finish and a semi-final berth – but his time in North Yorkshire hasn't been without its challenges.

After three consecutive defeats and the departures of assistants Paul Cooke and Ged Corcoran, fresh questions emerged at the start of this season.

However, Applegarth has answered them emphatically, overseeing 15 victories in 16 games – including an impressive 11-match winning streak.

Asked if the speed of York's progress had surprised him, Applegarth said: "No because I knew the sort of personnel we had in the group.

Mark Applegarth, right, celebrates York's 1895 Cup victory with captain Liam Harris, left. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"I'd love to sit here and say it's all down to me but it's not. We've got a fantastic playing group with some fantastic people in it – not just players but people. There are a lot of people behind the scenes putting in fantastic efforts, too.

"The main thing is we don't get carried away with ourselves. Yes we've made some good progress but we don't just want to be where we are now – we want more.

"We've got to keep that hunger and mentality moving forward."

York will continue their title bid when they host Barrow Raiders on Sunday, knowing that trophy success alone isn't enough to secure promotion to Super League in the IMG era.

With talk growing of a possible expansion to a 14-team top flight in the near future, the Championship leaders and 1895 Cup winners are making a strong case to step up.

"I genuinely don't have a clue what's going on with the league structure," said Applegarth. "My job is really easy – I just focus on coaching the team.

"We're definitely a club that has ambitions to go to the top table at some point. Regardless of the arguments for and against, if it did go to 14 teams and a spot became available, we'd 100 per cent want our name in that mix.

"Naturally you want to coach at the highest level and compete at the highest level.