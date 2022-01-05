OUT OF CONTRACT: Wakefield Trinity have 13 players out of contract this autumn. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 13 Wakefield Trinity players out of contract at the end of the season

The 2022 Super League season is just around the corner and a number of Wakefield Trinity players could be entering their final year at the club.

Trinity, who will be led into the new campaign by head coach Willie Poching, currently have 13 players in the last 12 months of their contracts.

Three of those 13 players have the option to extend their time at Belle Vue by another year while 10 squad members will need to sign new deals in order to remain at the club.

Some of Trinity's key men are among those out of contract and other clubs may begin to circle if new deals cannot be agreed.

However, with the season not even underway, there is plenty of time for discussions to take place and for Wakefield to resolve the futures of their key men.

Below, is every Trinity player out of contract this autumn, including those with the option to extend until the end of the 2023 campaign.

1. Tinirau Arona

Tinirau Arona - The 32-year-old has made over 100 appearances for Wakefield since his arrival in 2016.

2. Yusuf Aydin

Yusuf Aydin - The forward came through the club's academy.

3. James Batchelor

James Batchelor - The forward came through the club's academy and made his debut for Trinity in 2016.

4. Jack Croft

Jack Croft - The centre made his debut for the club in 2019 and has spent time on loan at Oldham.

