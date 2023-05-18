All Sections
'The discussions have gone well': Castleford Tigers coach Andy Last confirms Sam Wood and Jordy Crowther offers

Andy Last has confirmed that Castleford Tigers are on the brink of signing Sam Wood and Jordy Crowther.

By James O'Brien
Published 18th May 2023, 14:07 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:21 BST

Recent reports identified Castleford as the frontrunners to land Wood and Crowther, two players out of contract at the end of this year.

Utility man Wood, 25, has made 76 Super League appearances across spells with Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR, while forward Crowther, 26, has played 87 games at the top level for hometown club Wakefield Trinity.

Last stopped short of confirming the transfers but is optimistic about getting the deals over the line.

Sam Wood will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Sam Wood will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
Sam Wood will leave Hull KR at the end of the season. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"They're two players we've made offers to and that we like," said the Tigers head coach.

"The discussions have gone well. Hopefully we'll be getting some confirmation in the coming weeks and months.

"It's a busy time and a challenging time with regards to recruitment. We're having those conversations with players we’ve identified to improve our team – and those two guys are good players.

"We think they could help us at Castleford Tigers. Their best years are in front of them. They're ambitious and have a desire to improve."

Jordy Crowther, left, reacts to Wakefield Trinity's golden-point defeat at Salford Red Devils.Jordy Crowther, left, reacts to Wakefield Trinity's golden-point defeat at Salford Red Devils.
Jordy Crowther, left, reacts to Wakefield Trinity's golden-point defeat at Salford Red Devils.
