Poching's side were coming off the back of a painful golden-point defeat at the hands of St Helens but there was no hangover at Wheldon Road five days on.

Young winger Lewis Murphy led the way with two tries in an influential display as Wakefield took advantage of Toulouse Olympique's home loss to Hull FC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm ready proud," said Poching. "I was proud last week too but I'm even prouder this week.

Wakefield Trinity celebrate David Fifita's try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"It was a short turnaround and we asked them for the same output and same effort. That was always going to be tough but they found it within themselves.

"The implentation of the game plan was outstanding, especially by Jacob Miller and Mason Lino to pin them in the corner and keep turning them around.

"I can't be more proud of them for what they did on the short turnaround."

The result breaks a hoodoo that dates back to February 2015, with Castleford winning the previous 17 meetings between the rivals.

"It's special," added Poching.

"I understand what it means to the people who pay their money every single week to follow this team and have done for years.

"There's players in our group and Michael Carter and the board who have endured those 2,000-odd days. It's been tough but we can sit back and enjoy this.

"I'm not one for ducks or hoodoos. It was just a very good performance."

The earlier kick-off in the south of France meant Trinity were aware of Toulouse's result before they ran out at Wheldon Road.

It was a perfect evening for Wakefield but Poching is not getting carried away with six rounds still remaining.

"I heard just before we went out of the dressing room," he said.

"The boys were checking their phones but it didn't seem to distract them. Whether that was a boost, I'm not too sure.

"It was a pretty good night for us overall but the fight is still on and there's a long road ahead.

"The challenge for us - as it was last week - is to go and do that again."

Opposite number Lee Radford had no complaints about the result after seeing his side out-enthused by their neighbours.

"It was a well-deserved victory by a team that was prepared to out-derby their opposition," said Radford, whose team remain fifth in Super League.

"I said before the game it was their desperation against our ambition and what meant the most.

"You saw the celebrations at the end and how much it meant to them. We've got to flick that switch and we didn't flick it tonight unfortunately.