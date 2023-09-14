Mark Applegarth believes he is the right man to oversee the rebuild at Wakefield Trinity despite the club's struggles this season.

The 38-year-old became Super League's youngest head coach when he took over from Willie Poching this time last year but has struggled to put his stamp on an injury-ravaged team.

Trinity are on the brink of relegation heading into the penultimate round after winning just four games under Applegarth.

While he has held informal talks with the Belle Vue hierarchy about what the future might hold, Applegarth is only focused on guiding Wakefield to a win at Leigh Leopards in a do-or-die clash for the West Yorkshire club.

"It's not about me at this moment; it's about making sure that we do everything we can to keep Wakefield Trinity in Super League," he said.

"Those sort of discussions are probably best kept until the end of the season.

"From my personal point of view, I think I am the man to take this club into a new era. I've dealt with some pretty tricky stuff this year and would like to think I've kept a level head about everything – but sometimes those decisions aren't for you to decide.

"All I can focus on is preparing the team as best I can and giving my advice to the board on where we need to improve – myself, the team and club – so that we can progress forward."

Mark Applegarth has had a tough first season as a head coach. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Trinity face an improbable task in the final two rounds, with two wins required coupled with a pair of defeats for relegation rivals Castleford Tigers.

Applegarth admits it would hurt the city to lose its only top-level sports team.

"It's a blow to your own ego as much as anything else, whether that's as a player or head coach – it hurts," he said.

"It's a blow to the city in terms of not having a premier sporting team. We've got to do everything we can, if the worst did happen, to aspire to get back there in 12 months' time when this new licensing criteria comes.