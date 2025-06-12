'The place I can thrive the most': Tyrone May commits future to Hull KR
The half-back, who provided the assist for Tom Davies' decisive try at Wembley, looked set to leave Craven Park after expressing his desire to return to Australia to play alongside his brothers.
However, last week's historic triumph has convinced May to sign a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Robins until at least the end of 2027.
"It was a tough decision if I'm being honest," said the 28-year-old.
"There was a lot of thought that went into it but I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most.
"That's what it came down to in the end. Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier."
A strong defender with a creative eye, May has played a key role in KR's rise under Willie Peters.
The former Penrith Panthers and Catalans Dragons playmaker helped Rovers to their highest-ever Super League finish last season before featuring in the Grand Final for the second successive year.
May has scored eight tries in 47 games for the Robins and formed an effective partnership with Mikey Lewis.
Hull KR boss Peters said: "We're really happy Tyrone has extended.
"It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play in the NRL or play here with us in Super League.
"He's made the choice to stay here for all the right reasons. He knows that we value him and he values us as a club. He's a really important member of our team and we're happy that he's chosen us for another two years."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.