Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The half-back, who provided the assist for Tom Davies' decisive try at Wembley, looked set to leave Craven Park after expressing his desire to return to Australia to play alongside his brothers.

However, last week's historic triumph has convinced May to sign a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the Robins until at least the end of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a tough decision if I'm being honest," said the 28-year-old.

"There was a lot of thought that went into it but I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most.

"That's what it came down to in the end. Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier."

A strong defender with a creative eye, May has played a key role in KR's rise under Willie Peters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Penrith Panthers and Catalans Dragons playmaker helped Rovers to their highest-ever Super League finish last season before featuring in the Grand Final for the second successive year.

Tyrone May has become a key player for Hull KR. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

May has scored eight tries in 47 games for the Robins and formed an effective partnership with Mikey Lewis.

Hull KR boss Peters said: "We're really happy Tyrone has extended.

"It was important that we let Tyrone make that decision around whether he wanted to go back and play in the NRL or play here with us in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad