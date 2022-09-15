Leeds stand in Wigan's way in Friday's first semi-final at the DW Stadium as Peet's men aim to move a step closer to a league and cup double.

The Rhinos had to wait until the final day of the regular season to book their play-off spot after a dismal start left them in the lower reaches of the table.

Fresh from a run of nine wins in 11 games, Rohan Smith's side saw off Catalans Dragons in a bruising eliminator in Perpignan last week.

Peet felt it was a matter of time before the real Rhinos stood up.

“Salford and Leeds are probably the two form teams,” he said. “It’s been the Leeds that we were expecting at the start of the year.

"Most people had them in their top two or three going into the season and I was the same. I think their squad is right up there with anything in Super League.

"It’s taken them a while to find their form but now that they have done they’re very dangerous. They’re buying into the style and philosophies that Rohan has brought over."

Matt Peet has enjoyed a dream first season in charge of his hometown club. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Leeds have the edge in previous play-off meetings between the sides with six wins to five, while both teams can boast a Grand Final victory over their rivals.

The Rhinos were well beaten on their previous visit to the DW Stadium in February but have fond memories of the 2021 play-off clash and hammered Wigan the last time the sides met at Headingley in July.

Peet insisted that everything that has gone before counts for little this week.

“We haven’t spoken too much about the past, about the previous meeting or indeed their run, it’s all about who performs well on Friday evening," he said.

Leeds Rhinos claimed an emphatic win over Wigan Warriors two months ago. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We will look at the last few games but as we’ve said all season we try and concentrate on bringing the best of us and that’s what we’ll do again.

"We come in confident, as do Leeds and it should be a fantastic game.”

Wigan are without stand-off Cade Cust and second-rower Liam Farrell but hooker Sam Powell is poised to return from a seven-week absence.

The 38-year-old Peet, who succeeded Adrian Lam at the start of the season, is 80 minutes away from a Grand Final with his hometown club after winning the Challenge Cup in May.

“It seems quite surreal,” he said. “It’s all happened really fast.

“It’s exciting times and I think I’ll get time in a month or so to reflect on it."

The Warriors, who last won the title in 2018, are unbeaten at home in 2022 and go into the tie on the back of a week off courtesy of their top-two finish which Peet believes could be crucial.

“This season more than ever,” he added. “It’s a chance to freshen up.