Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Halsall’s spectacular try got the Giants back in the game after Joe Mellor had crossed to give the Red Devils the half-time lead against the run of play at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Jake Connor kicked six points and Adam Milner went over in the last minute to put the result beyond doubt.

Robinson said: “They should be proud of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took steps last week (during the defeat to Leigh Leopards) in the right direction – their effort and desire and willingness to play for each other, for the badge, for the fans was immense. The trouble is we ran out of subs.

“They were brilliant from minute one (against Salford) and their effort and desire was amazing, and we managed to keep a few more bodies on the pitch this week.

“The buzz word this week has been ‘opportunity’ – a door shuts for one person and it opens for somebody else.

“Somebody who was on the periphery of the squad and probably wouldn’t get an opportunity with a fully-fit squad, someone like Fenton Rogers or Aidan McGowan, they’ve stepped up and been absolutely fantastic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Robinson oversaw his first win as Huddersfield interim head coach on Friday night. (Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Salford head coach Paul Rowley bemoaned his side’s injury troubles after a flat performance.

“Certainly we lacked some punch and we sat on our heels a lot defensively,” he said. “We certainly weren’t great.

“We’re a little bit busted at the minute physically – we’re just not as energetic and enthusiastic as we need to be.